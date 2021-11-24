Halo Infinites Fracture: Tenrai event is too late, some players say





Migrating Haros to a completely free multiplayer game has always been difficult, but probably not so difficult. After the surprise release of Halo Infinites multiplayer mode on November 15, players soon began complaining about the time it took to level up their Battle Pass. 343 Industries responded quickly to complaints, but it wasn’t perfect. Now with the release of the game’s first big multiplayer event, players have a new wave of frustration.

Halo Infinites Fracture: A big reward for Tenrai events is the armor of the game Samurai Armor. The event runs over several months and includes its own free event pass (similar to the game’s regular Battle Pass) that unlocks some of your armor every few levels.

This is all normal, but the actual process of unlocking armor is where the problem begins. Event Pastia can only be upgraded by completing certain Event Challenges, and only a limited number can be obtained at one time. This leads to a frustrating stretch that you haven’t really made any progress towards a special limited time pass. It was exacerbated by the fact that the standard Battle Pass for the game is still slow and I feel unsatisfied with the upgrade.

Another common complaint is that the event pass itself is mostly an XP unlock and challenge swap, not a real-looking reward. It’s also a standard Season 1 Battle Pass issue for the game, and the Event Pass issue isn’t surprising, but it’s not too frustrating for players. Slowly shattering an upgrade with one bland battle pass is one thing, but adding a second, more bland pass on top of it makes you feel even worse.

Some of the rewards aren’t great either. For example, the color option that the player unlocks is only applicable to certain types of armor. This will require the player to sacrifice their favorite armor or favorite color selection if the full combination is not unlocked.

Of course, players also have unreasonable complaints. For example, some players have to wait a few weeks to unlock one shoulder pad and unlock the other shoulder pad, and later log in to unlock both. I’m angry that there is. But that’s the point of such a path. It makes sense for 343 Industries to design issues around encouraging players to log in to the game and play more.

That said, 343 Industries’ Fracture: Tenrai strategy makes a lot of sense in games that try to retain players a few months ago. This is a new game that is still riding the height of its surprise release. Players are now excited to play Halo Infinite and are looking for consistent rewards for their logins as they can play for free. This is how the system works, and it’s also the way I said 343 works. And for many players, the system isn’t meeting that expectation at this time.

As part of that, 343 Industries seems to be aware of player frustration. Constructive feedback is loud and clear, according to Brian Jarrard, 343 Community Director via Twitter. This can be good news for the future of the game, but it doesn’t always help players feel better about the current lightning event.

Fracture’s first leg: Tenrai will continue until November 29th. The event will resume on January 4, 2022.

