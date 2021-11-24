Roblox sues YouTuber Rubensim for terrorist threat





Image: Roblox

Roblox is finally trying the infamous YouTuber Benjamin Ruben Sim Simon on suspicion of an attack on the gaming social media platform and its young fans. A lawsuit filed in a California court on Tuesday seeks to pay $ 1.6 million in damages to a long-banned player and stop harassing Roblox employees and players.

The proceedings first reported by Polygon include a number of allegations against Simon, who has been profiting from making Roblox videos since 2010. These videos feature everything from the sexual harassment players encountered in the game to the creation of public terrorists. Threats to the company during the annual convention.

According to Roblox, the company had to temporarily close the Roblox Developers Conference in San Francisco last month after Simon was reportedly posting about police searching for Islamic extremists at the event. The company claims that it will cost $ 50,000 to investigate false reports.

Here are some other things Simon has been accused of in the proceedings:

Lamp covering genitals, praising active shooters and murders at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, CA on April 3, 2018, threatening / taunting terrorist mimicry at Roblox headquarters near San Mateo, CA Shade just trying to upload my nude image using racial and homosexual hate slurs, creating and using improper accounts with sexual names, trying to upload sex games Hitler I’m trying to upload a photo of

Simon did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Read more: How shaded that shocking Roblox really is

Although Simon has been banned from the platform for years, Robrox claims he continues to gain access to the game through alternative and fake accounts, yet everyday with generous comments to company staff. I’m harassing you. Simons’ YouTube account currently has over 700,000 subscribers and earns over $ 600 per new video uploaded to Patreon.

His behavior is not always an exception when it comes to the wide world of toxic online games, but it’s especially problematic for Roblox, a company worth more than $ 45 billion due to its immense popularity among children. .. Just last month, the company announced that it would revise community standards to ban politics and romance from the platform in order to promote its position as a safer and more cozy place for young players.

Earlier this year, CEO David Baszucki told Axios that Roblox used 2,000 real people to review content that could violate the Terms of Service, but slipped through anyway. The platform has recently struggled to mitigate sexual content and has been accused of being a playground for virtual fascists.

Roblox has also been accused of misusing child labor for profit. A survey conducted by YouTube documentary group People Make Games in August used the temptation of the platform to make money as a developer to invite young players to join, but the majority of them have spent their efforts. Never see the dime of. The company did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/roblox-sues-youtuber-for-1-6-million-over-terrorizing-1848118632 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos