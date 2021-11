600 Google Employees Sign Manifest Against Vaccine Mandatory

At least 600 Google employees have signed a manifest for Technology Giant Vaccine Mandate.

Vaccines are the key to ensuring that everyone can safely return to the office and to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Chris Rackow, Google’s Vice President of Security, sent an email per CNBC in late October.

He added that the November 12 Hisemailstateda deadline for employees to request an exemption for religious believers or medical conditions allows exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Severely flawed

Manifests distributed within Google are calling on corporate leaders to immediately withdraw their vaccine obligations and create new vaccines that include all Google employees more comprehensively.

The manifest’s author had a serious flaw in mandate and later called the company leadership and inclusion antithesis.

According to the manifesto, such Google employees are not reluctant to express their true feelings about the company’s health policy or other irrelevant and delicate topics. This brings a silent perspective and exacerbates the internal ideological echo chamber that people inside and outside Google have been observing for years.

The manifest also strongly opposes the company that owns records of employee vaccination status. I believe Google shouldn’t be familiar with the health and medical history of Google employees, and states that vaccination status is no exception.

A Google spokesperson acknowledged that the company is behind that policy.

OSHA Mandate

Meanwhile, the Byden administration on Tuesday called on the Federal Court of Appeals to discontinue the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine and lift the testing requirements for private companies, delaying policy implementation could be costly. Said there was.

The Justice Department told the Federal Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit that the threat to workers was ongoing and overwhelming.

Simply put, delaying standards is likely to cost many lives per day, in addition to numerous hospitalizations, other serious health consequences, and enormous costs, the Justice Department said. Insisted on that move. It is the confluence of the highest harm.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States reports about 95,000 new infections daily, an average increase of 14% compared to the previous week. In addition, about 50,000 Americans are currently hospitalized for the virus, up 6% from last week.

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Washington-based science and technology editor who posts on Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and ArirangTV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn.

Image: Reuters

