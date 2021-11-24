Technology and Skills: Fostering the Idea of ​​Innovation





This initiative provides higher education institutions with the long-term capabilities of technology and lab infrastructure, allowing them to focus more on research and innovation.

At the pinnacle of rapid digitization, India is aiming for a $ 1 trillion digital economy by 2025. Providing new technology infrastructure, tools, and skills to the current and future workforce is a fundamental element in advancing this digital transformation journey. The National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes the need to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and focus on research and innovation with strategic impetus for higher education institutions in new areas.

To equip Indian engineering students with industry-related data-centric skills, Intel recently aimed to establish 100 Intel Unnati Data-Centered Labs in new technologies at Indian universities and engineering laboratories. Announced the launch of the Intel Unnati Program. 1 year.

Technology is less important than it is today and is an important driver of future growth. Nibble Tirai, Country Head of Intel India and Vice President of Intel Foundry Services, will give young talent in India access to the right infrastructure and course content to meet the rapidly changing needs and expectations of the technology industry. Is essential. .. Intel Unnati Data-Centric Labs can fill the gap in technology skills that educational institutions are expanding in the country, build new technology competencies that are ready to use in the industry, and provide strategic impetus for India’s digital economy transformation. will do so.

The Intel Unnati program focuses on technology inclusion and strives to increase access to technology infrastructure at all levels for institutional faculty and students. The goal is to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, equip students with new technology skills, and provide educational institutions with the know-how to set up end-to-end labs for these industry-related technologies.

Institutions can choose from lab variations based on their budget and where they stand on their technology and infrastructure journey. Each Intel Unnati Lab contains hardware and software stack recommendations from Intel, course content, and a co-branded course completion certificate for students. Labs are now available in artificial intelligence (AI), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) solutions, the Internet of Things (AIIoT), and other technologies such as pipeline smart mobility and security.

Program implementation is supported by a network of system integrators across India that can customize the lab configuration to suit the requirements of each institution, train faculty on course content, and provide ongoing maintenance support. The emphasis is on hands-on experience building student confidence in the use of hardware and software toolkits.

The Intel Unnati program is piloted at 15 universities in the process of establishing a center of excellence on campus. The lab is already in operation at three laboratories, including the University of Gargotias – Uttar Pradesh, OPJU – Chhattisgarh, and Binayaka Mission – Tamil Nadu. Other universities that are part of the pilot include IIIT Dharwad – Karnataka, Amrita University – Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) – AP, Yeswant Rao Chavan Engineering College – Maharashtra, T John Engineering College – Karnataka, Marwadi University – Includes. Gujarat, SRM University – Tamil Nadu, Hindustan University – Tamil Nadu, LPU – Punjab, COE Roorkee-Uttarakhand, Paruru University – Gujarat, Kumara Guru College – Tamil Nadu.

VIT-AP is involved in the active process of applied learning, said SV Kota Reddy, Vit-President of VIT-AP University. The Intel Unnati Lab focuses on data-centric technologies and provides students with a great platform for building industry-related skills with new technologies such as AI, HPC, FPGAs and AIIoT. Intel Unnati is a perfect complement to the current program and curriculum. I see it as a strong ally in our attempt to realize our vision and build an ecosystem of research and innovation that creates influential work.

