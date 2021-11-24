Apple tricks allow friends to unlock iPhone in seconds





If you’re locked out of your Apple ID and iPhone, a friend can help you get back on track.

There is a special feature called Recovery Contact that allows you to nominate someone to restore your account.

If you’re hacked or you don’t have access to your account, this is the solution of choice.

This is a new feature built into iOS 15, the latest software update for the iPhone.

You need to choose someone you can trust: a partner, a close family member, or a longtime friend.

This person can help you regain control of your account and device in seconds.

However, be careful. Select only recovery contacts that you absolutely trust.

The important thing is that you need to set this before you can be hacked or locked out of your account, so don’t wait.

Make sure you are using the best security settings on your iPhone. How to select Apple recovery contacts

First, make sure you’re using iOS 15.

[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to and make sure the number is version 15 or higher.

If you have any pending updates, please install them for the latest security fixes.

You also need to make sure that RMAN has an iOS 15 or iPad OS 15 or later iOS or iPad OS device.

This person must use two-factor authentication and must be at least 13 years old.

Then of the device[設定]Go to and at the top below the name[AppleID]Choose.

[パスワードとセキュリティ]Go to[アカウントの回復]Choose.

From there,[リカバリ連絡先の追加]You can tap to select someone.

You can then send that person a message (editable) to let them know that they are your recovery contacts.

Send it and you’re done.

Contact information[設定]>[Apple ID]>[パスワードとセキュリティ]Go to[アカウントの回復]Must be selected.How to recover Barcroft Media account via Getty Images

If you are hacked, you will need to contact your recovery personnel.

Contact information[設定]>[Apple ID]>[パスワードとセキュリティ]Go to[アカウントの回復]Must be selected.

You will be able to generate a recovery code that you can use to reset the compromised device.

This story originally appeared in the sun and was reproduced here with permission.

