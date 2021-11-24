Smart technology to drive innovation in the mobile crane market





Chicago, November 24, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The trend of transformation to intelligent systems is driven by IoT and data analytics for services, networking, and sustainability. This will shift the crane market into an innovative industry. The expansion of roads, rail and mass transit is a major driver of the growth of the crane industry around the world. Increased infrastructure development projects and increased production from the steel industry drive demand for pick-and-carry cranes as they are more used in the steel industry than other types of cranes. The innovation of smart cranes in the global market is gaining momentum due to the changing digitization of technology.

1. German Mobile Crane Market-Strategic Evaluation and Forecast 2021-2027

The German mobile crane market is valued at US $ 2,027 million, reaching 5693 units by 2027 and growing at a CAGR of 4.15% by volume between 2021 and 2027. The increase in demand for cranes is due to investment by the government’s favorable policies. Foreign multinationals are doubling their investment in Germany through the future industrial development of the construction industry and government initiatives. With increasing attention to port infrastructure, mobile crane applications are increasing throughout Germany. The increasing installation of solar heating systems in the country has spurred the sale of mobile cranes. Mechanical equipment is one of the main factors driving Germany as a high-tech nation. Demand for mobile cranes is accelerating rapidly in Germany as the domestic M & E sector is dominated by SMEs.

Main highlights:

Truck-mounted cranes are expected to grow strongly in Germany due to the growing focus on port infrastructure, resulting in a surge in the market application of truck-mounted cranes.

The demand for crawler cranes is driven primarily by increased investment in both construction and civil engineering. The German crawler crane market is expected to reach US $ 277.9 million by 2027.

In Germany, demand for crawler mobile cranes remains strong due to the German government’s support for the production of high-end equipment and the installation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.

Mobile cranes with a lifting capacity of 20 tons-100 tons had the largest market share of about 51.7% in 2020.

2. Indonesian Mobile Crane Market-Strategic Evaluation and Forecast 2021-2027

The Indonesian mobile crane market is valued at US $ 315.1 million, reaching 2,151 units by 2027 and growing at a CAGR of 14.06% by volume during the forecast year. Indonesia is one of the largest economies in South Asian countries. Manufacturing and service industries contribute significantly to Indonesia’s GDP. In recent years, the country has witnessed an increase in FDI inflows. However, in addition to domestic mass transit projects, the government has increased infrastructure development projects such as the development of 25 new airports and renewable energy power generation projects. In addition, Indonesia is a major importer of mobile cranes from China.

Main highlights:

The Indonesian government aims to invest US $ 430 billion in infrastructure development projects from 2021 to 2024, which will drive the growth of the Indonesian mobile crane market.

Mobile crane upgrades offer customized operating equipment, which may be followed by other major Indonesian vendors.

Approximately US $ 137 billion has been invested in the pipeline of infrastructure projects across Indonesia. Mining facilities account for about 34%.

