Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday Trading: Get a $ 50 Free Gift Card with a Headset





Not only is the Oculus Quest 2 a great virtual reality headset, it’s also one of our favorite gaming platforms overall, and it’s also a great way to sweat. For those wondering what hype is, Quest2 is now available for $ 50 off and comes with a free $ 50 gift card.

Both Amazon and Best Buy offer a $ 50 free gift card when you purchase Oculus Quest 2, but as long as you check the coupon box on the store page, Amazon goes one step further and offers a $ 50 discount at checkout. To do. Amazon shoppers must also use the code OCULUS50 at checkout to get free credit. The deal lasts until November 29 and applies to both the $ 299 Quest 2 with 128GB of storage and the $ 399 model with 256GB of free space.

That additional $ 50 will help reinforce the Quest 2 with handy accessories such as additional grips for the headset’s touch controller and a carrying case for carrying goggles on the go. Or you can use it to start your holiday shopping to your advantage or buy something completely random. I will not judge.

Our favorite VR headset

With Oculus Quest 2, you’ll have access to immersive games, workout experiences, and entertainment apps, now available with a free $ 50 gift card.

Bonus cash aside, Oculus Quest 2 is just a great tech purchase for both serious gamers and those who just want to enjoy a fun new way. This headset is completely wireless and self-contained, so it can be used in almost any room and you don’t have to set up awkward sensors or trackers to get started. There is a wonderfully diverse game library where you can block into music with Beat Saber, take part in the battle of lightsaber with Vader Immortal, and experience the horror of Resident Evil 4 in the first person. You can also grab the Oculus Link cable and connect Quest 2 to your PC to play high-end VR games such as Half Life: Alyx and Star Wars: Squadrons.

However, Quest 2 is not only a great gateway to virtual reality games, but it also helps keep you active. Oculus headsets have many great fitness apps, such as FitXR and Supernatural, the latter of which Ive has personally used for nearly a year. Quest 2 actively enjoyed exercising as a person who usually dislikes exercising. It also has a built-in app for tracking calories burned and exercise time. And when it’s cool, there are plenty of entertainment apps to enjoy your own Netflix theater or experience a roller coaster while relaxing on the couch.

In addition, when it’s still very difficult to find a PS5 and Xbox Series X, Quest 2 is a great alternative if you want to give someone (or yourself) a gadget that can play a lot of great video games. For better or for worse, it can be the gateway to the Metaverse. No matter how you plan to use it, this versatile headset is recommended for almost everyone, especially at this unusual discounted price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/24/cnn-underscored/oculus-quest-2-black-friday-deal-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos