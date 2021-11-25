How marketers can adapt to changes in Google’s local SEO





Amanda Jordan, Local Search Director at LOCOMOTIVE Agency, said in a session at SMX Next that COVID itself changed the way people interact with business online. This meant that search engines, businesses and marketers needed to pivot to meet these demands and needs. ..

The events of 2020 have changed the way local businesses operate and Google’s search results. And while these shifts are designed to make it easier for consumers to search, many companies are unnoticed and lose visibility on Google.

Image: Amanda Jordan.

Local marketers are at the forefront of these SERP updates, helping clients adapt to changes in features such as Google Business Profile (formerly Google My Business) and Google Maps. But the difference between these updates isn’t lost to local marketing professionals.

It’s not surprising, as Google is changing the layout and testing new ones as usual, Jordan said. What was most interesting to me was the review and knowledge panel changes.

To help local SEOs navigate these developments, Jordan has provided the following strategies:

Improve the quality of local reviews

Google groups reviews by topic, “says Jordan. “This is one of the updates mentioned in the timeline. You can see that there is a new badge for a new review.

Google also seems to be reorganizing the way it displays third-party reviews.

Third-party reviews are still important as they appear in the Knowledge Panel, Jordan said. It’s important to know where you are, as they will appear in regular organic search results.

Image: Amanda Jordan.

Review topics, sources, relevance, and up-to-dateness each play a major role in how local algorithms rank them. Marketers need to know where their clients stand for each of these factors and facilitate the creation of quality reviews.

Edit the Knowledge Panel with onsite and offsite sources

Google has significantly redesigned its local knowledge panel. According to Jordan, it seems to be shaped into a unique entity that contains a lot of third-party data. This means that more client panel information may be coming from inaccessible sources.

These may seem out of our control, but they can affect what Google uses, Jordan said.

Here are some areas where Jordan recommends that marketers check the panel for inaccurate data from sources across the web.

Onsite source

SchemaSitecontentRobot Directive Completion of Google Business Profile

Offsite source

Industry Site Third Party Reviews Google Reviews

Modify the data source and test the appearance of the Knowledge Panel if possible. Even if the fix looks small, Google can find new information when changes are made in one of these important areas.

Get ready to adapt to mobile SERP changes

Business information is not the only thing that is changing in the context of the region. The mobile SERP layout is also changing. Marketers know this will happen, but SERPs are often starting to convert them and aren’t always on the right track.

Jordan highlighted the case where one of the client’s local panels lost some important information. Some clients did not see the sitelink only on mobile when searching from the city. Everything else in the world was fine.

While fixing these local SERP issues can seem complicated, marketers can use the insights gained from competitor analysis to determine the best course of action. For Jordan, her team worked on updating the client’s local panel to include each element used by the competitors.

Please note that Google often experiment with local results and the way they are displayed in SERP may change temporarily.

Advance with local SEO

Google will continue to focus on online reputation and customer sentiment, Jordan said, noting that she believes marketers should look forward to local SERPs in the future. Engaging clients in these areas of focus helps ensure the future of the campaign in the long run.

These changes to local SERPs, coupled with increased functionality focused on product purchases and booking bookings, should make marketers more adaptable. But if Google provides actionable data along the way, you can rest assured that your company will be ready for the next.

According to Jordan, we hope that Google’s insights into the business will be further improved, trends, user experience, and customer experience will be displayed in the panel so that you can review that data and make changes to your business. ..

Watch the full SMX Next presentation here (registration required).

About the author

Corey Patterson is the editor of MarTech and Search Engine Land. With a background in SEO, content marketing and journalism, he covers SEO and PPC industry news to help marketers improve their campaigns.

