Black Friday Oculus VR Trading: Get Free VR Mats with Supernatural Subscription





Supernatural is a popular VR fitness app on Meta’s Quest.

Supernatural is a type of virtual reality version of Peloton for Quest and Quest 2. It doesn’t include a virtual bike or treadmill, but it’s a VR fitness app that has a new trainer-guided workout routine every day and you have to pay a monthly fee. $ 19 or $ 199 a year. From now until November 29th, one year before Supernatural, you’ll get a VR mat worth $ 42.

Owning a mat is good because it provides some padding to your feet during VR training and sets a perceptible boundary (the mat is lifted a bit off the floor so you feel it when you get off). , You can reconfirm-center yourself). The offer states that the mat is worth $ 42, but all of the Super Natural sites are black, including Super Natural T-shirts, water bottles, and other items such as the VR mat mentioned above (discounted to $ 29). Sold on Friday.

The newly renamed Meta (formerly Facebook) recently acquired Within, a company that creates Supernatural apps. The app uses the instructor’s video avatar in combination with a motion tracking workout routine (boxing has just been added) to provide one of the best fitness experiences in Quest 2. There are free trials and companion apps for iOS and Android.

