Russia could ban Apple and Google if it doesn’t open an office in the country





Russia is requiring high-tech companies selling domestically to open stores in order to apply the new law. This should happen by the end of 2021. Otherwise, the business of the company in the country may be completely suspended.

In July, Russia introduced a new law requiring foreign Internet companies with more than 500,000 users to open local offices every day. Reuters reports that a total of 13 companies have stated that they do not meet the standards on the list of Russian telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor. These include Apple, Google, Meta (Facebook), Twitter, TikTok and Telegram.

According to new Russian law, companies that do not open offices in time may be subject to bans or restrictions on advertising and data collection. In addition to having an office in the country, companies must agree to restrict access to information that violates Russian law.

This means that Russia may eventually try to censor content that seems unsuitable for being on the Internet, such as anti-Putin posts. This in turn means that there is potential for political repression not only in traditional media, but also in tech companies and social media.

It seems that Russians may be forced to buy phones from brands like Xiaomi instead of Apple

All of this could allow many companies, especially those based in the United States, to withdraw completely from the Russian market. Of course, this market is very attractive in terms of its quantity. This means that today’s American companies can easily give way if a Chinese company decides to quit. As you know, China is another country that is very tough on online content and its domestic market. This is not the first example of Russia being unsatisfied with foreign tech companies. Recently, the country has fined Apple $ 12 million for antitrust violations. Even in the world’s largest country, Samsung has banned the sale of clamshell mobile phones due to patent infringement with a Swiss-based company.

Over time it will be clear whether Russia will stick to the plan and whether the companies on the list will open offices in the country or withdraw completely from the market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/russia-new-law-ban-apple-google-offices_id136641 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos