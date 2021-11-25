Colorado Digital Services Choose New Leads





Colorado Digital Services has appointed Matthew McAllister as the next director.

McAllister will take over the role of Kelly Taylor, the founding director of the agency, and bring experience in the Peace Corps’ Innovation Office. He also served as a special aide and policy adviser to the US Chief Technology Officer of the Obama White House.

Most recently, after serving as Denver’s Smart City Project Manager, he became a founding member when Colorado Digital Services was first launched in 2019. McAllister announced a new position on Twitter this week.

I’m very excited to step into the role of director at @ColoradoDS! Many thanks to @ ktinboulder’s partnership for starting the team as the first director. The government needs better engineers. Check the product opening: https: //t.co/bEXB3BH64D

Matthew McAllister (@ mc4llister) November 22, 2021 According to the Group’s website, Colorado Digital Services is a “team of senior engineers, human-centered design specialists, product managers, procurement and contract specialists.” It is housed in the Information Technology Department of the Governor of Colorado.

Our service performance to date includes work on a variety of projects, including contact tracing support for the COVID-19 pandemic. The list of other institutions affiliated with Colorado Digital Services is also diverse, including several internal departments in the state and federal-level aspiring innovation offices. (Zack acquaintance)

GAO Report reveals expert opinion on the concept of the Digital Services Academy The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) is an academy to draw more individuals with digital expertise into the federal workforce. We have published a report that considers the possibility of establishing a company.

GAO has launched this study to help federal agencies fight the challenges of hiring and retaining employees with the necessary digital skills, especially in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The purpose is to consider the possibility of forming an academy comparable to a military academy that can create a skilled talent pool of future civil servants.

GAO gathered the perspectives of Chief Technology Officers, Chief Data Officers, Chief Information Officers, and representatives of other governments, academia, and nonprofits at the roundtable on October 13. Discussion sessions at the roundtable include federal labor needs for digital services staff, key features of the Digital Services Academy, and considerations to enable institutions to absorb Digital Services Academy graduates. It was.

Full reports and information about the people who provided their views at the roundtable can be found on the GAO website. (Julia Edinger)

Emergency Broadband Benefits Become a Long-Term Program, FCC Requests Comments Infrastructure Investment and Employment Act will change the Emergency Broadband Benefits Program (EBB) and extend it to a long-term program called Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). There are some changes to the program, and the general public can comment on the changes to the FCC for a limited time.

The program offers participants similar benefits, such as paying up to $ 100 for connected devices in eligible households. However, some of the planned changes include additional consumer protection requirements, changed eligibility criteria, and reductions in standard benefits. Anyone who wants to provide a comment must submit their first comment by December 8th and reply to the comment by December 28th.

The FCC has opinions in a variety of areas, from what recertification requirements need to be set for participating households to whether there should be minimum service requirements for broadband service plans to be eligible for benefits. I’m looking for it. For more information, see the announcement released by the FCC. (Julia Edinger)

Julia Edinger is a staff writer at Government Technology. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Toledo and has worked in publishing and media ever since. She is currently in Southern California.

