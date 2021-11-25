Over 600 Google Employees Sign Manifest Against Workplace Vaccination Obligations





This is 600 of the 150,000 workers, and we know that eventually everyone will collapse, but 600 Google employees will collapse without a dispute over the company’s vaccination obligations. It is not.

Since the COVID-19 vaccination obligation became an issue, the familiar dance was performed on almost every workplace vaccination obligation. The dates on which employees must be vaccinated have been declared, and only a handful of complaints give off a big stench that they are about to quit, but they are all in line, and even the terrible seizures and threats of the proceedings. You will be vaccinated regardless.

Hey, Google How does this work for you and your parent company’s alphabet? Now, their famous spoiled workforce needs to report vaccination status by December 3rd. All this seems straightforward, but the SF Business Times reports that at least 600 Google employees have signed a manifesto against vaccination obligations.

The manifest isn’t published and is on some in-house messaging board, but CNBC publishes some clips from it. According to the manifesto, publicly and perhaps embarrassingly shutting out unvaccinated Google employees out of the office reveals a private choice because it’s difficult not to reveal why Google employees aren’t coming back. Such Google employees are not reluctant to express their true feelings about the company’s health policy or other unrelated delicate topics. This brings a silent perspective and exacerbates the internal ideological echo chamber that people inside and outside Google have been observing for years.

Of course, this ignores that Google doesn’t even really have a choice on this issue. In September, the President of the Bidens Ministry of Labor announced a requirement that companies with 100 or more employees need to ensure that their employees are fully vaccinated. (It’s been challenged in court, but it’s still the current law.) The requirement clearly takes into account the frequent test loopholes that Google doesn’t have. An email quoted in the manifest from Google’s Vice President of Global Security, Chris Rakou, said frequent testing is not a viable alternative.

Google has already announced in July that it will need vaccinations to work on campus. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said last month that about 30% of Google employees in the Bay Area returned to the office, but the new requirements also apply to people working remotely.

It should be mentioned that the 600 Yahoo who signed on to this manifest represent less than 1% of Google’s workforce. That context is important, but it’s also important to track these pushback skirmishes and elaborate on how often they fail. And the anti-vaccine uprising inside Google may be particularly unsuccessful, because when you pay people such extravagant salaries, it’s not too difficult to find someone who is willing to take on the job. ..

