DeVry University has added two innovative female technology leaders to its board of directors





DeVry University has added two prominent Latina leaders to support its efforts with a greater focus on increasing innovative education and bridging the gap in social opportunities.

One is Raquel Tamez, Chief Engagement and Engagement Officer (CIEO) of Charles Rivers Associates. She was hired as the company’s first CIEO in May 2021 and has since been working on developing programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying employees and strengthening their culture.

Tamez previously served as CEO of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), a national organization focused on empowering the Hispanic community at STEM, but with diversity and fairness on campus and at work. , Has been a constant advocate of inclusiveness.

In her presentation, she praised DeVry for seamlessly transitioning to distance learning during a pandemic and providing education and training to students, communities and business partners as well.

According to Tameze, we’ve seen the world change in the next few years, but so has the educational environment.

She added that she looks forward to helping DeVry become an important force in linking diverse adult learners to career paths that help advance the US economy.

Another appointed board member is Christina Z Holly, a venture partner at Good Growth Capital and the serial founder of MIT-trained engineers.

Holly is recognized for curating and hosting the first ever TEDx and pioneering innovation centers at MIT and USC, and is currently scouting, advising and investing in frontier innovators.

She pointed out the urgent need for a more skilled and diverse workforce, especially given that traditional universities are no longer able to fully address the talent shortages in a rapidly changing technology environment.

Holly said he was excited to help rethink a fairer and more accessible model for higher education.

Tom Monaghan, President and Chief Executive Officer of DeVry University, explained the widespread use of adaptability to changing educational situations.

As educators, we must help prepare learners for the workforce shaped by technology. And as a society, he said, we must ensure that the opportunities created by the digital revolution lift all Americans by providing access and support to new traditional learners. ..

Each DeVry Board member serves a two-year term and is collectively responsible for approving all matters related to the University’s mission, policies, strategic plans, annual operating plans, and DeVry’s governance.

The addition of Z and Raquel to the board will further enhance the innovative capabilities, technical leadership and diversity of the board team, said Michael Peel, president of DeVry University.

We have a unique perspective as DeVry continues to rethink and transform how learners are prepared for a successful career in a world shaped by unprecedented technological change. I am lucky to be able to do it.

