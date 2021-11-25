DVIDS-News-Raiderwerx helps the 28th Bomb Wing create new and innovative ideas





Raider Welks, an innovation hub and manufacturer space, held its official opening ceremony on November 19, 2021 at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

For Raiderwerx to work, we need to foster a culture of innovation that allows Airmen to safely test new ideas and freely fail their attempts. Sgt. Timothy Kenny, Chief of the 28th Conservation Squadron, Innovation Director of Raiderwerks. The organization aims to encourage Airmen to develop its own skill set by pursuing passion and to be inspired to make positive changes in the work center.

Raiderwerx introduces Airmen to entrepreneurship, connects Airmen to industry partners such as mind innovators, and provides educational tools for rapid prototyping and streamlining innovation.

For the past two decades, Kenny has focused on streamlining processes and eliminating waste, which has allowed him to use resources better, but by focusing on this, he can keep up with the rapid changes in technology. I could not do it. .. Our current environment is very different from 20 years ago due to new technologies and globalization, and must be innovative to accelerate the changes of the Air Force as a whole.

The US Air Force is constantly striving to secure its position as a top candidate on the world stage through the innovation and creativity of its ranks of airmen.

According to Kenny, the world is moving at a fast pace, and we are faced with the reality that we cannot continue to be the world’s top superpower for the first time in 60 years. This is a real threat, and in 2020 the Air Force announced a strategic vision and action order to challenge all Air Force soldiers around the world to accelerate change.

Kenny and his team hope Raider Werks paves the way for a brighter and better future for Ellsworth and our Air Force.

Date: 11.23.2021

This task, Raiderwerx, will help the 28th Bomb Wing create new and innovative ideas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/409946/raiderwerx-assists-28th-bomb-wing-creating-new-and-innovative-ideas

