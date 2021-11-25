Pixel 6 Charger: Need to Buy Google 30W Brick?





Google has strongly suggested that the Pixel 6 is delivering ultra-fast charging by selling a 30W charger for the device. However, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are limited to about 23W for wired charging. So is Google’s charger really worth buying? Or is a third-party alternative more valuable?

Why doesn’t the Pixel 6 charge at 30W?

As mentioned earlier, it’s pretty much implied that Google’s Pixel 6 series will charge at 30W, but that’s not the case. Initial analysis followed by Google’s own confirmation proves that the Pixel 6 Pro reaches 23W, while the Pixel 6 charges at 21W. This is considerably faster than the old Pixel, but slower than Samsung devices and most other flagship Android phones.

Why is Google limiting the charging speed here? The technical reason isn’t clear, but Google explains that the phone charges up to 50% at maximum speed and slows down a bit as it approaches 80%. As Google says, it improves battery life and its health over time, so a full charge will take much longer.

Should You Buy a Google Charger?

Of course, to reach these speeds, you need to use a competent charging brick. Google’s official offer was a 30W brick, which was confusing in the first place. Nonetheless, this official charger speeds up your Pixel 6 device with the first 50% of its battery capacity.

In a simple test using a USB-C power meter, Google’s 30W Brick, which sells for $ 25 on the Google Store, charges the Pixel 6 Pro from 8% to 10% of its battery capacity while 8.69 at 2.57a. It turned out to reach V. .. It is a little over 22W in a very short period. On the other hand, the old Pixel’s 18W charger reaches 8.80V x 1.99a, about 17.5W in the same period. Obviously, you’ll get more juice from Google’s new charger compared to the old charger, but you won’t get the 30W listed on the brick itself.

Google’s new 30W brick next to the old 18W brick

Why is Google selling 30W chargers for 23W phones? It’s almost certain that it will act as a go-to for multi-devices, rather than confusing someone. Google lists the charger as an accessory that “works with Chromebooks.” This means you can charge devices such as the Pixelbook Go. In particular, Google doesn’t really mention “Pixel 6” anywhere in the charger store list. Perhaps this wattage was resolved because it was flexible and the charger was able to work with other devices such as Chromebooks and Pixel Stands.

These USB-C chargers will be the same speed on the Pixel 6 Pro

How about other chargers? Test several chargers around the office on the same device with the same cable and power meter to see how they are compared, Google’s charger has a special one for Pixel 6 I checked if it was.

Not surprisingly, we found that the speeds of other chargers were virtually indistinguishable from Google’s speeds. Test targets include the 25W charger Samsung sells for Galaxy devices, the Spigen 27W charger (which had a slight problem with the power meter), the Belkin 25W charger, and the Anker 30W charger. .. The results of examining all the same basic periods (2% of the battery) are shown below.

Of course, keep in mind that the charging speed of the Pixel 6 Pro depends on the charging time of your smartphone and where it is in the charging cycle. All of these numbers were obtained on phones with less than 20% capacity and should only be used for general reference.

Obviously, there’s not much to gain from buying a Google charger more than any other. After all, if your charger is certified for USB-C PPS fast charging, you’re done. And if anything, there’s a reason to look beyond Google’s official offer. The chargers sold by Spigen and Anker are fairly small due to the use of GaN technology. Belkin’s options, on the other hand, are considerably cheaper than Google’s options. It sells for only $ 10.

Google chargers get the job done, but their capacity far exceeds what the current pixels bring to the table.Save a few dollars with third-party options

Pixel details:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/11/24/google-30w-pixel-6-charger-speed-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos