AgriFORCE CEO Joins Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences | Your Money





Vancouver, British Columbia, November 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: AGRI) focuses on the development and acquisition of agricultural IP to promote sustainable cultivation and processing of crops. Ingo Mueller, CEO of the innovative AgTech company AgriFORCE, announced today that he will be attending two upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual AgriFoodTech Innovation Forum Mueller will announce at 9am Eastern Standard Time on December 2, 2021 during the 2nd AgriFoodTech Innovation Forum announced by Canaccord Genuity. You can access the live audio webcast here.

For more information on the 2nd AgriFoodTech Innovations Forum, please contact Nadine Miller ([email protected]).

Benzinga All Access Event Mueller will announce at the Benzinga All Access Event on December 2, 2021 at 10:20 EST. The event will be broadcast live and can be seen here.

The Benzinga All Access Show is a two-hour talk show event where a select number of companies are selected and a 20-minute interview is conducted to discuss the companies. Benzinga All Access is the first show of its kind: some interviews, some investor presentations. With All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to provide one-on-one, in-depth conversations with executives from a wide range of industries and asset classes.

AboutAgriFORCE AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is developing agricultural IP to provide more sustainable and high quality foods, medicines, dietary supplements and plants by changing the way plants are grown and processed. An AgTech company focused on acquisition. Base products and ingredients. Our vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solutions. Our basic IP includes a unique facility design and automated cultivation system for high value crops with a focus on improving the way crops are grown. The company calls the facility design and automated cultivation system AgriFORCE Grow House. The company designed the AgriFORCE Grow House to produce in virtually all environmental conditions, bringing crop yields as close to full genetic potential as possible, while significantly reducing the use of natural resources and weeding. Eliminates the need for agents, pesticides and irradiation. .. AgriFORCE Goal: Clean. green. Better.

Additional information about us is available at www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” clause of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements other than the historical facts contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not warranties. It describes future performance, conditions, or consequences and involves many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results of forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including those that are occasionally mentioned in the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are provided only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Ian Pedersen Phone: (604) 757-0952 Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations: Crescendo Communications, LLC David Waldman / Natalya Rudman Tel: (212) 671-1021 Email: [email protected]

Media: AHA Creative Strategies Inc. Ruth Atherley Tel: (604) 846-8461 Email: [email protected]

