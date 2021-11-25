How Two Co-operatives and a $ 50 Million Investment Fund Bring Innovation to Farmers





Cooperative Ventures is a new capital investment fund founded by Growthmark and CHS.

The two are working together to generate technological advances for the ag industry by investing in start-ups.

The difference between Cooperative Ventures is that we are two co-operatives, focusing on farmers and working together, said David Black, Chief Information Officer of CHS.

There have been many agtechs in the industry for years. I’ve been involved in it and the ag industry throughout my career, he adds. So, as an engineer, I honestly have never seen this kind of focus on producers of this size.

Black describes how the fund works to meet the needs of farmers and provide solutions to the industry.

Sci-Fi: How will CHS and Growmark help fund and shape ag tech’s startup innovation?

DB: Both Growmark and CHS have two strengths in the table. One is the size and size of the acres we touch and the number of farmers and producers we have the ability to make a difference. CHS has a great presence from the Upper Midwest to the west, and Glowmark has the same presence throughout State I. There are some overlaps, but the work we do complement each other well.

The second strength is that both organizations are co-operatives. The culture of co-operatives and our ability to work and work with start-ups are truly differentiating. And more importantly, both were very focused on what was right for the farmers.

SF: How did the fund choose to focus on crop production, supply chain and sustainability? What kind of solution are you looking for?

DB: We chose these three areas because we heard that they are not only fit for the strategies of both companies, but are what the owners are looking for through feedback.

On the crop production side, we will continue to focus on precision agriculture as it offers profitability opportunities and helps farmers understand how they can improve their farming and business practices.

We look for opportunities to achieve efficiency within the supply chains of both companies. In addition, we will place more emphasis on distribution to Farmgate, especially by using analytics to increase transparency.

I don’t know exactly what the future of sustainability in agriculture will be, but I know it’s important, and I’ve heard from farmers that sustainability is important to them. Whether it’s greenhouse gases or clean water, whether it’s driven by law or consumer trends, we need to think about the impact of sustainability.

SF: How does the fund invest in start-ups?

DB: Cooperative Ventures is a 10-year fund. Investment will occur in the first five years, depending on the maturity of the startup, how close it is to commercialization, and what funding round it is in. The next five years are for scale and growth. We have a fund management system in place, and both companies participate equally in the investment committee to make selections.

Both companies are already doing their own innovation work and have a connection with the startup space. At the beginning of 2022, we may start a workshop, accept entrepreneurs and start the selection process.

SF: What are the benefits of investing in start-ups?

DB: The fund uses an equity model to increase its consistency with its strategy. We are very open and able to clarify what the industry needs and what the farmers need. By investing capital in start-ups, you can sit on the board and further your strategy. There is reciprocity when we take equity positions, as startups probably have a stronger commitment to success with us.

I don’t think it will be the only venture fund that can invest in startups early on. Frankly, I’m finding value in diversity while helping startups grow, so that’s okay.

