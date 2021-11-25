Launch of NTU Singapore and Enterprise Singapore





Image: (LR) Professor Subra Suresh, President of NTU, Professor Lam Khin Yong, Senior Vice President of NTU (Research), Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Lee Pak Sing, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Singapore, Peter Ong, Enterprise Singapore See more after signing the Singapore Agricultural Food Innovation Lab Agreement Memorandum (MOA)

Credit: NTU Singapore

Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) has partnered with Enterprise Singapore (ESG) to form the Singapore Agrifood Innovation Lab (SAIL) with the aim of accelerating innovation and seizing economic opportunities to grow in the agrifood sector. Launched today.

Witnessed by Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and NTU President Subra Thresh, NTU and ESG have signed a cooperation agreement to formally launch SAIL. It serves as a national platform for forming partnerships between SMEs that are SAIL’s corporate partners. Large corporations (SMEs), start-ups, research institutes and higher education institutions (IHL) to drive innovation in agricultural foods.

Companies look forward to a variety of business matching and collaborative innovation activities. SAIL will work with agricultural food companies to establish partnership opportunities to establish problem explanations, find solutions, and hold knowledge-sharing sessions that match demand drivers and solution providers.

As part of its collaboration with NTUs, ESG will leverage its extensive business network to connect SAIL with agricultural companies, local agricultural and food technology SMEs and start-ups. The first batch of agrifood companies working with SAIL includes Agrex Asia, Apeiron AgroCommodities, Apical Group, Bountifood, Bunge, Cargill, Co-Laboratory, Cocoa Association of Asia, Dole International, First Resources, Float Foods and Golden Agri. It will be. -Resources, IFFCO, International Rubber Study Group, Intersnack, Louis Dreyfus Company, N & E Innovations, Singapore Coffee Association, Shiok Meats, Sophie’s Bionutrients, Sumifru, and Good Food Institute APAC.

The purpose of SAIL is in line with the recently announced Sustainability Manifest by NTU. This manifest aims to promote the university’s broader commitment to sustainability over the next 15 years and to solidify its position as a leader in sustainability. Take part in the NTU Sustainability Journey.

Professor Lam Khin Yong, Senior Vice President (Research) at NTU, said: Food companies, especially small businesses and start-ups, are an environment that helps them pursue innovation within the industry. SAIL has a highly interdisciplinary panel of experts consisting of NTU faculty members in engineering, business and social sciences, a new collaboration to bridge the commercial gap and grow a vibrant innovation ecosystem. Acts as a platform. NTU’s innovations in the field of agricultural food technology position the university as one of the solution providers for successful SAIL development, based on its proven research capabilities and industry partnerships. An example is a hydrogel bandage made of durian shell. “

Lee Pak Sing, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Singapore, said: innovation. SAIL will strengthen Singapore’s ability to innovate in this emerging area. Companies can partner with SAIL to establish innovation and sustainability activities in Singapore. It will also be a platform for local SMEs and start-ups to explore opportunities to extend innovative solutions with testbeds beyond Singapore. “

Interdisciplinary collaboration platform

Located on the NTU campus, SAIL’s R & D capabilities are supported by NTU’s Food Science and Technology (FST) program and Nanyang Technological University’s expertise, as well as an interdisciplinary team of NTU professors with expertise in the field of food technology. increase. , Agritech, Microbiology, Chemistry, Nanomaterials, FinTech, Green Finance, Supply Chain and Logistics, Consumer Trends, Business Analysis.

In addition, SAIL promotes entrepreneurship in the agricultural food ecosystem by working with accelerator programs to facilitate dialogue between industry, IHL, and start-ups. This includes holding outreach events to showcase thought leadership from the industry and IHL.

NTU will be the main operator of SAIL, Professor William Chen of NTU will be the director of SAIL, and Professor Boh Wai Fong of NTU will be the co-director. Professor Chen is the director of NTU’s Food Science and Technology (FST) program, and Professor Boh is the vice president of NTU’s Nanyang Technological University.

SAIL serves as a neutral tool for advocating industry-wide projects and facilitating collaborative innovation with key players in the agricultural food innovation ecosystem. Leverage NTU and ESG’s track record of working with partners such as A * STAR, Singapore Food Agency, National University of Singapore, and global partners such as Good Food Institute, Trendline, Big Idea Ventures and Food Industry Asia.

SAIL will focus on sustainability, automation, digitization, the development of new and improved agricultural inputs, and downstream research and development in the agricultural technology sector, based on the problem statement of potential corporate partners.

See the appendix for more information on the areas of innovation supported by SAIL.

Annex

First, the Singapore Agricultural Food Innovation Lab (SAIL) will focus on problem statements related to four areas that are more common in the agricultural food sector:

Sustainability – Develop supply chain traceability solutions to support business sustainability, increase food safety, reduce carbon emissions, and upcycl food waste. Automation / Digitization – Use technology for precision agriculture to optimize business practices, resource efficiency and increase profitability. New / Improved Agricultural Inputs – Develop new or enhanced existing inputs to improve crop yields, food quality, resilience to climatic conditions, and pest management. Examples of inputs include seeds, biostimulants, organic fertilizers and organic pesticides. Downstream R & D – Use R & D to address food security issues and develop innovative foods that meet the changing needs of consumers (eg plant-based / alternative proteins).

