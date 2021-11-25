Get additional tickets for free with Google Pay this holiday season legally





New and existing Google Pay users in the U.S. can unlock special purchases and get one free ticket offer when checking out legally

Knoxville, TN, November 24, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Regal is proud to work with Google Pay to buy one for this holiday season and get one free ticket. New and existing Google Pay users in the United States will only be able to find this promotion in the Google Pay app until December 31, 2021.

Chris Silvia, Regal’s Vice President of Media, said: “West Side Story, Spider-Man: Noway Home, The Matrix Resurrections and other blockbusters are coming to the big screen soon, so it’s a great time to find out why Regal is the perfect place to watch a movie! “

The code for the free legal movie ticket is on Google Pay[探索]Of tabs[GooglePayのお気に入り]It’s in the section. After activating the offer, customers can use the one-time code when purchasing tickets with the Regal mobile app, website, self-service kiosk, or box office. When redeemed, the code will generate a second ticket for the same movie and show time. This code must be used before December 31, 2021 and is valid for one free ticket. Google Pay pays and manages your finances in a secure, simple and convenient way. Work with merchants like Regal to provide an intuitive digital experience, connect with your customers, and help them save money.

About Regal: Legal, a subsidiary of Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, with 6,885 screens in 514 theaters in 42 states as of October 31. , District of Columbia and Guam. , 2021. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company’s theater circuit will provide patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie watching experience. We promise to be “the best place to watch a movie”. Additional information is available on the Regal website REGmovies.com.

The story continues

Media contacts: Richard M. GroverVPCommunicationsRegal (865) 925-9539

Regal (PRNewsfoto / Regal)

Cision

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/receive-an-extra-ticket-free-with-google-pay-this-holiday -season-at-regal-301431934.html

Source legal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/receive-extra-ticket-free-google-223100860.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos