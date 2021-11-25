Clean Technology Entrepreneur Dr. Vikram Yadav Selected for Top 40





Vancouver, British Columbia (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), November 24, 2021-BC-based Net Zero Mining Services startup Tersa Earth Innovations has founder and CEO Dr. Vikram Yadav as Canada’s top under 40. Congratulations on being selected as 40. ..

37-year-old Vikram is one of Canada’s leading experts in synthetic biology and industrial biotechnology, and an associate professor of chemical and biotechnology at the University of British Columbia. He was recognized by Caldwell Partners for his 2021 awards for his work of applying outstanding research to real-world problems. Earlier this year, Vikram founded and led the oil sands Tailings processing company Metabolik, prior to its acquisition by Bill Gates-backed innovation company Aronia.

This award is an honor. According to Vikram, we see the value of leveraging the latest research and innovation for influential solutions in the industry and society. Founded in early 2021, Tersa applies cutting edge in synthetic biology and process engineering to solve the growing problem of mining wastewater.

Vikram emphasized that Tersus can have a wide range of impacts. Our technology will revolutionize the mining industry. It unleashes business opportunities and enables action on climate change. In addition to being a scientist and entrepreneur, Vikram, along with his wife Manali, is a devoted parent of 5-year-old Arena and 2-year-old Vivaan. My mission is to apply the best science available to humanity’s most important challenges. It’s about ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable world for future generations.

A year of severe climate uncertainty has shown Canadians and the world an urgent need for energy transition solutions in all sectors. Mining will be a central part of the global path to net zero, from supplying the world with the minerals and metals needed to move away from fossil fuels to achieving meaningful reductions in industrial emissions. Probably. An economy backed by competitive mining exports will also further enhance Canada’s ability to pay for climate change preparedness.

Today, the current approach to restoration means high emissions, environmental risks, and loss of value of unrecovered wastewater metals. The award-winning laboratory team at Tersus, led by Vikram and UBC graduate Arjun Bagwat, has developed an excellent treatment process. To make the technology commercially available, the company is backed by the Federal Government-sponsored Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) and the Federal Youth Employment Strategy.

Canada’s mining sector is a world leader in the rapid adoption of new technologies and is capable of supplying the raw materials needed for extensive decarbonization. Chief Business Development Officer and Co-Founder Stewart Muir said Vikram should take an interdisciplinary approach and inspire a new generation to solve humanity’s greatest problems. We talked a lot, and now it’s time for action.

Co-founder and energy policy commentator Margareta Dovgal provided expert testimony to the House of Representatives on Canadian mining abroad. “Our planet needs energy conversion. Vikram and his team not only enhance Canada’s reputation as a world leader in net-zero mining, but also sustainably supply the metals and minerals needed for electrification. I have an innovative idea to enable, “she said. ..

Currently in an active R & D phase in Burnaby, British Columbia, the team aims to bring technology to real impact as soon as possible. “We aim to get to the scene by 2023. Not soon. As the demand for mining products grows, more and more mining waste is generated each year,” said engineering lead Arjun Bhagwat. Says.

Barinder Rasode, co-founder and business development advisor at Tersa, said Vikrams’ leadership has brought a progressive and inclusive culture to our team from the beginning. My years of business and politics have shown me that diverse experience, knowledge and skills are needed to make the impossible possible.

Beyond Telsa and beyond what is promised to be in full swing next year, Vikram has recently begun work on Net Zero Technology Accelerator and Venture Fund REACT Zero Carbon Corp. Both methods are innovative solutions across different industries. He said there was an urgent need for applications to deal with climate change. We are proud to work on these opportunities with the best talent in the fields of engineering, research, policy and business.

Founders: Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav, Chief Executive Officer Barinder Rasode, Business Development Advisor Stewart Muir, Chief Executive Officer Arjun Bhagwat, Engineering Lead Margareta Dovgal, Communications and Policy Manager

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/760c9183-6529-4ded-b5ae-8ad92946d114.

