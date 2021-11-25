Is the Shiba Inu hype over?Google shows a decline in interest in a month’s lows as a price cut





Cryptocurrency industry trends tend to change fairly rapidly. All people’s attention can be focused on a particular asset, but it can just as quickly disappear.

This seems to be the case for Shiba Inu, the hottest digital asset in the last few months. It was everywhere. From tremendous price hikes to various companies trying to ride the wave, the Shiba Inu name was argued left and right not only in crypto media and Twitter, but also in more traditional media.

But now the situation has changed. The price of SHIB is chilling, but the demand for assets does not seem to be the same.

Rising to the top of the Shiba Inu

Despite not being created in 2021, the year of meme coins, Shiba Inu’s popularity has attracted worldwide attention to Dogecoin and its copycats, following countless engagements from Elon Musk. It soared first in the second quarter.

Tesla’s CEO focused only on DOGE, but as the original meme coin was “too expensive” near $ 1, some retail investors promised quick profits and moved to several options. I started to do it. This led to the highest ever price for Shiba Inu and other self-proclaimed Doge coin killer.

After months of atypical calm, the Shiba Inu name began to gain popularity again in late September as the entire market returned in the summer. It was ubiquitous in the news while the project tried to take advantage of it by launching the NFT collection.

But the most discussed part was the price of the SHIB. It was just a role to draw a series of records. As expected to some extent, the 2021 ROI temporarily exceeded 100 million percent (yes, 100 million percent), making it arguably the most successful investment of the year.

Various trading platforms were in a hurry to see which ones would be listed next. The company was adding it to the promotional campaign. Cinemas have surpassed plans to allow clients to pay for services at SHIB. Individual investors wanted to read the following groundbreaking news related to the project.

However, it seems that the tide has changed now.

Is the hype over?

The Shiba Inu dominated the main stage both inside and outside the crypto industry, but few warned that people should pay more attention. They urged investors to be aware of rapidly rising prices, as they could head south as soon as the hype disappears.

And the hype certainly seems to be fading. According to Google Trends data, searches for “Shiba Inu” around the world peaked in late October and have plummeted since then. The situation of “buying a Shiba Inu” is a little similar.

Shiba Inu Annual global Google search.Source: Google Trends

In terms of price, the situation is the same. SHIB also hit a record high in late October. More precisely, at $ 0.00008616 on October 28, according to CoinGecko.

As the number of Google queries decreases, so does the value of SHIB against the dollar. At the time of writing these lines, meme coins are trading at $ 0.000038. This means that it plummeted by more than 50% in less than a month.

SHIB / USD. Source: TradingView

As a result, Shiba Inu Mania certainly seems dead. However, as mentioned at the beginning of the article, tides can change again and trends can return just as quickly.

