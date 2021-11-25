Pixel 6a spec leak brings good news that Google fans will love





The Pixel 6a design was leaked earlier this week, revealing some surprises. Some, like the Pixel 6a, seem to have the same design as the Pixel 6 handset in a more compact body. In addition, the handset is equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor. Others aren’t that exciting — the audio jack is gone. However, at that time, the specifications of mobile phones were not leaked, so there was one big question. I wondered if the handset would rock Pixel 6’s flagship product, Google’s custom Tensor chip. The new rumors provide the answer we were looking for.

One of the features of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is the new Tensor chip. This is Google’s first-generation system-on-chip (SoC) that directly competes with the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic. The new SoC can’t compete with benchmark tests or the Snapdragon 888’s A15. However, the processor approaches the performance of the Snapdragon 888 and can compete with the iPhone 13 in actual speed testing.

Pixel 6a spec leak

When the Pixel 6a design was leaked, it wasn’t clear whether the handset would use the same Tensor chip or the midrange Qualcomm SoC. The table had a third option. This is another cheap Tensor SoC to meet Google’s needs for midrange devices.

But if this new Pixel 6a spec leak is real, the Pixel 6a will match the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when it comes to performance. This is because 9to5Google discovered that Google uses the same Tensor GS101SoC within Pixel 6a. This is good news for anyone looking for a cheaper Pixel 6 version. And despite the early issues that Google had to fix, the Pixel 6 is already an incredible $ 599 offer.

This is in line with Google’s Pixel 5 strategy. The Pixel4a5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel5a rocked similar processors. However, all three phones are midrange mobile phones. The Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro will all be high-end devices once rumors of this specification spread.

Rendering shows that the Pixel 6a does not have a headphone jack.Image source: @OnLeaks and 91mobiles camera compromise

If the Pixel 6a’s SoC choice might be exciting, the camera specs would be a little disappointing. The same 9to5Google found more information about camera specifications in Google’s camera app.

According to the disassembly, the Pixel 6a does not match the camera specifications of the Pixel 6. Instead, smartphones offer Pixel 5 grade cameras.

Google will replace the 50-megapixel GN1 camera on Pixel 6 smartphones with Sony’s 12.2 megapixel IMX363 sensor, which Google has been using since Pixel 3. The Pixel6a will also get a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultra-wide sensor that matches the Pixel from Sony. 6 ultra wide cameras.

Finally, the Pixel 6a self-camera is equipped with Sony’s 8-megapixel IMX355 sensor. The specifications of the Pixel 6 selfie camera are the same. In short, Pixel 6a does not offer Google’s best camera experience. But you can still get the next best thing you can do with your Pixel smartphone. This is a kind of compromise needed to lower the price of the Pixel 6 below the $ 599 cost.

