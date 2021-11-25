Google Cloud Insiders are worried that startups can’t compete with AWS





Employees say they’re worried that Google Cloud may be too stingy with free credit to win a startup on Amazon. Today’s startups are tomorrow’s tech titans, and it’s imperative that Google win them early. Google Cloud “is committed to supporting startup customers,” a spokeswoman said.

From Airbnb to Snapchat and Dropbox, today’s bustling startups are tomorrow’s tech giants and need cloud computing services to match them.

Most of the way industry leader Amazon Web Services achieved today’s dominance was to beat early hot startups, a still successful strategy. Microsoft and Google Cloud have adopted a unique program to win young businesses by offering benefits such as co-marketing opportunities, mentorship, and above all, free credit to the cloud.

However, three current and former Google Cloud employees complain that search giants are relatively stingy on these free credits, losing startup customers to seemingly generous AWS. I told Insider. They did not have the authority to discuss internal issues, so they spoke on condition of anonymity.

Google Cloud will provide startup program participants with $ 2,000 cloud credits that can be used for 90 days. This is valid for any of its cloud services. If the startup in question is backed by venture capital, it jumps to $ 4,000 as an initial guarantee, but a Google Cloud spokeswoman said most startup customers would receive more. In contrast, Amazon offers standard $ 100,000 credits under the AWS Activate program.

All this is done by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who cuts costs and makes the unit profitable while chasing customers from large companies that need to use Amazon and Microsoft, according to company insiders. It reflects the dual focus of doing. At the same time, they said it would be short-sighted to make Google Cloud less attractive to startups along the way.

“I don’t know how to gain market share without incentives,” said current employees. “So I lost all sorts of deals. I know he’s focused on big crazy deals, but that’s not about getting there.”

On the Google Cloud side, a spokesperson said the company was “committed to supporting startup customers” and pointed out how the startup program was redesigned and the team grew “significantly” this year. bottom.

“Our goal is to provide startups with the right amount of credit at the right time, with hundreds of thousands of dollars of credit, even if it’s the first cloud credit offer to help evaluate cloud services. , Whether it’s extensive mentorship and coaching, we support it on a scale. “

Ryan Kiskis, director of the Google Cloud startup ecosystem, hired by AWS last year, told Insider that the company’s standard offer credits weren’t perfect, and that the company provided over $ 100,000 in credits. The “many” of those small businesses are “if their needs are there.”

Otherwise, the “majority” of startups said he wasn’t using enough cloud services on their early days to pass the $ 2,000 worth of credit they get under a standard offer. Said. Many startups have received $ 700,000 in credits, according to a Google Cloud spokeswoman.

Kiskis said the entire program isn’t measured in dollars because startups have access to mentorship and support in everything from sales and marketing to technical training and investment round procurement.

“We can help them navigate the venture capital situation, succeed as a business, and succeed as a customer as a whole,” he said.

But some Google Clouds prefer companies that are at least comparable to Amazon in terms of credit, insiders said, expressing concern about leadership. Unless all other factors, Amazon’s $ 100,000 offer is a powerful marketing tool that attracts startup prospects, two current employees said.

One employee said he caused a “snowball” problem on Google Cloud and lost today’s small amount of business from a company that could become tomorrow’s marquee customer. Airbnb migrated its IT infrastructure to AWS in 2008, when it was still a small start-up, and signed a $ 1.2 billion multi-year spending agreement by 2020. A Google Cloud spokesperson said companies such as Shopify, Databricks, Twitter, Spotify, Snapchat, Etsy, and Workday have also grown into big Google Cloud customers.

Google Cloud said it “significantly exceeded” the goal of the number of startups participating in the program this year and the total number of credits offered to these startups. More than 30,000 startups have been using the Google Cloud program since 2016, a spokeswoman said. And at least some insiders agreed with Kiskis that Google is working on something with a more practical approach.

“Whether you’re a start-up or an established company, they’re not only very happy to invest in a company, but they also give them credit to do something in the cloud, AWS throws money more aggressively, “said a former employee. “Google takes a quality approach rather than quantity.”

Any tips on Google Cloud? Contact this reporter by email ([email protected]), Signal (646-376-6106), Telegram (@rosaliechan), or Twitter DM (@ rosaliechan17). (PR only by email.) Other types of secure messaging are available on request.

