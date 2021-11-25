The Pixel 5 was mostly powered by Google’s Tensor processor, what happened?





Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google initially planned to launch the Pixel 5 with the Tensor chipset. Google has decided to oppose this because of a variety of issues, YouTuber Marques Brownlee argued.

The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the first phones with Tensor processors, far from their long-standing reliance on Android SoC’s Kingpin Qualcomm.

However, it turned out that Google initially wanted to replace last year’s Pixel 5 with the Tensor chipset. This news comes from a conversation between YouTuber Marques Brownlee and a Google representative (skip at 29:41 in the video below).

They actually planned that the Pixel 5 would be the first phone with a Tensor. But then Brownlee argued that Covid and supply chain issues, and many other issues, got in the way and in the last second they had to bail out a bit.

However, they still wanted to drop the new phone, so they shipped the Snapdragon 765G in it, called it a day, and kept bowing towards the Pixel 6.

What does a Pixel 5 with a Tensor look like?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

However, this isn’t the first time I’ve heard of a Pixel 5 with a Tensor processor. XDA-Developers and several other sources have previously reported evidence of a Pixel 5 with a Tensor, but this never saw the light of day.

It is unclear if this version of the Tensor processor is the same as the chipset in the Pixel 6 line. It may have been a bit too early for Arm to provide Google with parts for the Cortex-X1, Cortex-A78, and Mali-G78.

After that, the Huaweis Mate 40 series made its debut at the end of last year with the Kirin 9000 equipped with the latest Arm GPU. Therefore, the adoption of new arm parts may not have been one of Google’s obstacles.

In any case, the Pixel 5’s Tensor processor may have been significantly upgraded over the Snapdragon 765G in terms of performance. The Pixel 5 is actually a step back in terms of CPU and GPU power compared to the Pixel 4s Snapdragon 855SoC. Still, I speculated that a year’s increase in development would likely bring a more sophisticated experience and some additional features.

