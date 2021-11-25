Google Review Introduces New Client: Samantha Russell





What you need to know Samantha Russell suggests that advisors focus more on Google reviews and consider using the new Google Screened marketing tools. Under the new SEC advertising rules, she says, Google Screened could be a big game changer. It is still in its infancy and it is recommended that advisors and broker-dealer affiliates check with the Compliance Department before performing these steps.

According to Samantha Russell, Chief Marketing Officer and Business Development Officer at Twenty Over Ten, advisors will focus more on Google reviews and try out the Google Screened marketing tools introduced last year to get more web through search engines. You need to capture site traffic and attract more prospects and clients. Evangelist of FMG Suite.

In a LinkedIn post on Friday, Russell suggested that advisors stop focusing on referrals and start focusing on Google reviews. To be able to control the task yourself).

Instead, what if you could ask your client to refer you only once and have that referral work for you over and over again? She asked. Because of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s new advertising and marketing rules, she said now you can.

To encourage clients to write reviews, Russell suggests:

Google My Business page settings and optimization. Add a link to your email signature. Send an email to your client to ask them to leave a review for your business.

She said Google reviews are effective because clients write reviews only once and thousands of prospects can see them when they search for you on Google each year. It can also be used multiple times in marketing materials. You can place it on your website, share it on social media, and include it in your email.

It’s the game changer that your peers are reading Google Screening

Meanwhile, according to Russell, the much newer Google Screened provides advisors with ways to increase awareness in local search.

In a LinkedIn post last week, she wrote that Google Screened is a game changer. This is to provide a huge amount of social proof from Google, while at the same time ensuring that users are ranked high in local search results and have a green checkmark next to the list.

In order for Google to be screened, she said advisors need to:

Sign up for Google Local Services ads (no need to run or pay for ads). Get 3 stars or more on Google Reviews. Pass the license and background check.

These steps can take weeks to complete, but they’re worth it to advisors because they mean immediate credibility for prospects, she explained. Also, there is no financial cost unless the advisor uses the device to place the ad.

Changes since launch

Google Screened was released last year, but Russell told ThinkAdvisor: That wasn’t the case until the new SEC advertising rules were deployed. [in May] Most advisors could even think of using it.

This is because in order to get Google Screened, the advisory company must have at least a 3 star rating on Google reviews, and most advisors don’t have reviews on Google yet.

However, the new SEC advertising rules allow advisors to use customer feedback and reviews in marketing. In addition, this rule makes it clear that clients can proactively request / request these reviews and use them in marketing.

Dan Bolton, vice president of brand experience at Riskalyze, also suggested that advisors use Google Screened. A recent blog post states that whenever someone in the area needs financial advice, it’s an opportunity to start an advisory company first. If this tactic has to be numbered risk, its downside risk puts it somewhere south of 20, says Water.

However, the new rules make it clear that you cannot select clients for review. Russell warned that all clients needed proof / documentation that they requested a review.

After the new advertising rules came into effect on May 4, we finally saw more companies sign up for Google My Business accounts, start asking clients for Google reviews, and introduce those reviews to their website. It is now displayed as. An example of Wealth Keel in Philadelphia.

