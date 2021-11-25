Xi: Strengthen reforms in the science and technology sector





A model of the Chinese lunar rover exhibited at the Beijing Exhibition Center on October 21, 2021. The first day of an exhibition focusing on China’s scientific development during the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20). [Photo by Jiang Qiming/China News Service]

President calls for measures to support higher levels of independent innovation

President Xi Jinping stressed the need to strengthen institutional reforms in the country’s science and technology sector on Wednesday and called for the development of a unified domestic market system for electricity.

Mr Nishi, who is also the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, issued a statement while presiding over a meeting of the Central Committee to deepen overall reforms on Wednesday. He is also the director of the committee.

The conference adopted a series of important documents, including a three-year plan on reforming the science and technology management system (2021-23), supporting the Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing for pilot reform at a higher stage. Proposed measures for development. Level independent science and technology innovation.

We have also adopted guidelines for accelerating the development of a unified domestic market for electricity.

During the conference, Xi will call for a significant fight against institutional barriers affecting science and technology innovation, focus on issues, overcome weaknesses and set up systems to support higher levels of independent innovation. Called for targeted measures. Helps increase the country’s ability to innovate in the sector.

He also emphasized support for the Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone to leverage its resources and strengths to develop pilot reforms on independent science and technology innovation.

Conference attendees will strengthen the country’s strategic science and technology capabilities, establish a highly efficient organizational system for researching core technologies in key areas, and build a mission-driven, task-oriented national laboratory system. And construction of the Basic Science Research Center.

They emphasized the role of companies in science and technology innovation, calling for improving the system for training scientists and providing them with support and incentives.

They added that efforts should be made to strengthen the synergies of science and technology, industry and the financial sector, and to accelerate the transfer and application of science and technology outcomes.

Participants also urged the Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone to take more substantive steps in reforming independent innovation and pave the way for solving difficult problems while accumulating experience in risk prevention and mitigation. bottom.

With respect to the national electricity market, Xi will support the orderly competition and contribute to good management of the national electricity resources to develop an open, unified, safe and efficient domestic market system. He emphasized the need to optimize allocation.

Participants at the conference noted that the electricity market has made great strides in recent years as the proportion of market-oriented transactions in the country’s electricity supply has increased sharply.

They emphasized the need to strengthen the integrated development of electricity markets across the country, form unified trading rules and technical standards, and improve coal-fired pricing systems so that electricity prices can fluctuate with coal. bottom. price.

They said the electricity supply in the public services sector should be guaranteed and electricity prices should be relatively stable in the residential and agricultural and utility sectors.

During the meeting, Mr. Nishi also urged the development of a system in which the principal takes on the overall responsibility of junior high school and elementary school under the guidance of a party organization.

In addition, he emphasized the protection, use and inheritance of cultural relics and presenting them better to the world in order to expand China’s cultural influence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202111/25/WS619ec4dea310cdd39bc77593.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]netmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos