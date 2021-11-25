Altantic Technological University will open in April 2022





Ireland’s state-of-the-art technical college will be established in 2022 in the northwest of the country after many years of campaigning.

The new university in northwestern Ireland is named Atlantic Technical University and is scheduled to officially open in April 2022.

Atlantic Tech will integrate IT Sligo, Galway Mayo Tech and Letterkenny Tech. It was approved by the Minister last month and the name was agreed by the applicant body after a comprehensive survey of students and staff.

The application for the Atlantic Institute of Technology was made by the Connacht-Ulster Alliance (CUA), which campaigned for the designation of the Institute of Technology (TU) on behalf of the three technical laboratories.

Ireland’s Fourth Institute of Technology will be established on April 1, 2022, subject to “related legislative processes,” said Simon Harris, Minister of Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science. ..

“This means that students from the current three institutes who will graduate in this academic year from 2021 to 2022 and then graduate in the West and Northwest will graduate with college qualifications,” he said. Added.

The applicant body will begin a public process seeking expressions of interest to the post of the first president of the Atlantic Institute of Technology.

“Many years of work”

Last month, CUA Executive Project Leader Dr. Seán Duffy said obtaining TU status is the culmination of “years of work by students, staff, and stakeholders” throughout the alliance.

“This is a testament to the talent of our staff and the spirit of collaboration developed between CUA colleagues and helps us prepare for the next phase of TU development,” he added.

After the name and date of establishment were confirmed by Harris today (November 23), the institute was in a joint statement, the name of Atlantic Institute of Technology was “deep connection” with the community and “ability and ambition to influence” the people. Said that it reflects the international scale.

“The name represents a sense of place, culture and heritage, incorporating aspirations, scale, geography, innovation and sustainability efforts. It is our approach to the Atlantic islands that wave on the international arena. It tells the unique perspective of. “

The new TU will consist of eight campuses from northern Donegal to southern Donegal. We offer about 600 academic programs from pre-degree to doctoral degree, and about 2,200 staff support more than 20,000 students.

Harris today announced that his faculty has approved the integration of St. Angela College in Sligo into IT Sligo in principle. This will allow Education and Higher Education Colleges to become part of Sligo’s university campus.

“It makes a lot of sense for universities to incorporate new TUs into other higher education powers that are now emerging in the west / northwest,” Harris said.

Altantic Technological University is one of the three TUs approved this year and the fifth since 2018.

TU Dublin, the country’s first technology university, was announced in 2018 with the integration of three IT in the county. The Munster TU was launched earlier this year by the merger of Cork IT and IT Tralee, making Shannon Institute of Technology Midland Midwest the third TU in Ireland to open on October 1.

The University of Atlantic Technology will be Ireland’s fourth TU, with the addition of a fifth TU in early 2022.

Earlier this month, it was announced that TU would be coming to the southeast of Ireland next year to bring the Institute of Technology Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology together.

