Google wants to fight shoulder surfing using Chromebook cameras

Unlike most Android tablets, Chromebooks become productive machines from the moment you open the box. That’s probably why it’s been adopted by school and office workers to provide a low cost and simple UI. If you’re focusing on Chromebooks at work, it’s a good idea to refrain from buying them as future models may have better security.

We know that Chromebooks with human presence sensors (“HPS”) have been in development for some time and that Chromium Gerrit lists multiple entries. In September, evidence began to emerge that HPS could work with facial recognition to enhance computer security. Other uses, including presence detection, are also listed. A new report from 9to5Google gives us a little more insight into another benefit of this sensor.

A future flag in Chrome will allow users to enable “snooping detection” to activate HPS and determine if someone is looking at the screen over your shoulder. Google uses your Chromebook webcam to track the number of people in your frame and respond accordingly, depending on your settings. Surroundings and faces are not uploaded to the cloud because everything is determined locally.

When Snoopy (Snoopy?) Is detected, there are some actions that Chrome OS can take. If you just want to know someone behind you, you’ll see a small eye icon in the status area of ​​your display, so you don’t have to look behind you all the time to warn you of your surroundings. You can also turn off notifications or automatically dim the screen to prevent it from appearing, preventing all valuable trade secrets and explosion codes from falling into the wrong hands.

Even if you’re not a Super Spy or a government official, it’s a useful tool to be able to protect what’s on your screen from unwanted eyes. If you have the potential to have supported laptops on the shelves, we recommend that you immediately postpone your purchase of a new Chromebook. Machines with this type of technology will not be available by sometime next year.

