Made in Santa Cruz County





Santa Cruz Santa Cruz County is known for its beaches in the backyard of Silicon Valley. A place where political activity takes place and innovation leaks across the hill to the hearts of Santa Cruz businessmen.

Nestled between a small mountain range and the Pacific Ocean, the county’s motto is to think globally and act locally. Local businesses in Santa Cruz County keep that in mind.

Doug Ericsson, Executive Director of Santa Cruz Works, marveled at the global connections that can be made in a small town on the Central Coast of California.

It’s no secret that Santa Cruz County, and more specifically Scotts Valley, is home to Netflix, the most famous non-O’Neill company from the region. But Santa Cruz is more than just streaming sporting goods and movies.

Santa Cruz County is a venue for other technological advances, such as the replacement of environmentally sustainable Styrofoam for Cruz Foam and the use of parallel drone flights to combat wildfires.

Santa Cruz is a great place for such innovations for several reasons. According to Casey Bayers, CEO of the Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce, the first is close to Silicon Valley.

In recent years, large tech companies have moved into smaller communities to gather and deploy subsidiaries. For example, he added, one of the companies programming Amazon’s artificial intelligence is in Santa Cruz County.

The subsidiary said it does not need to be in Silicon Valley to sell its products. We can be in Santa Cruz, Bayers said. For an almost global world, Santa Cruz is a Silicon Valley commuter town.

Being close to the tech capital of the United States is a plus for Santa Cruz, but there’s something in the county that other tech-savvy cities don’t have. According to Ericsson, Santa Cruz benefits from being a close community.

He said there are five key factors to the success of a local company with the ability to globalize.

First, the community needs to be an educational hotbed with good high schools and good educational institutions for higher education. Second, businesses need to build good relationships with local governments and other businesses in the region. Second, Ericsson said he needed strong ties to local organizations and ultimately a strong source of venture capital funding.

He said these are the pillars of a vibrant technology ecosystem. When you’re in a big city like San Francisco, it’s hard to connect all those points. In Santa Cruz, we all know each other.

The last thing that makes Santa Cruz a great home for growing businesses is the eye for innovation. Many people in Santa Cruz like to work to solve the problems of what they call their hometown. The home is a place where domestic and global issues, such as the homeless and the fight against climate change with environmental sustainability, have been hit hard, said Emily Ham, Secretary-General of the Santa Cruz County Business Council. rice field.

People who see me starting a business now are like seeing it through that lens, how can I be part of the solution? She said. The private sector is a really necessary part of the solution.

However, innovative businesses do more than solve local and global problems. They are also the driving force of the local economy and business environment.

When a company produces a better product, it encourages other companies to compete with them, Ham said. Since then, she added, companies continue to push the boundaries of innovation and gradually offer better products and services.

Entrepreneurs are really competing to provide the best possible solution. According to Ham, it also motivates more innovation, creativity, and perhaps risk. People will be willing to take greater risks to what they produce if they have the potential to dominate other companies.

According to Ericsson, global companies are expanding not only the production of their competitors, but also their surrounding economies. Innovative companies are producing six times the multiplier in the local economy.

According to a survey by Ericsson about three years ago, each technical job placed in a community creates five more jobs in the local economy. He added that each new tech worker needs someone to sell them a house, someone to cut their hair, a retailer to sell them clothes, and a restaurant to feed them at night.

Ericsson said he rarely finds other cities like Santa Cruz. In fact, he said he found only Victoria in British Columbia. But he and nearly 500 tech companies call Santa Cruz his hometown.

Santa Cruz is more than anything in the water, and here is the spirit, Ericsson said.

