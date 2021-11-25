Hillcrest realizes technical proof of concept of high efficiency inverter





The company confirms promising advances designed to enhance EV performance

Vancouver, British Columbia, November 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) (“Hillcrest” or “Company”), with clean innovation e-Mobility developers announce additional proof-of-concept (PoC) test results on Silicon Carbide High Efficiency Inverters (SiC HEI) to eliminate switching losses and increase switching frequencies without increasing temperature confirmed.

SiCHEI proof of concept

Hillcrest provides a proof of concept for high efficiency inverters. The company sees promising advances designed to improve EV performance. As shown in the chart, Hillcrest SiC HEI PoC dramatically reduces overall system loss as switching frequencies increase (from 10kHz to 60kHz) compared to traditional SiC inverters.Total system loss of SiC HEI compared to conventional SiC inverters (CNW Group / Hillcrest Energy Technologies Inc.)

Hillcrest’s SiCHEI PoC test results confirm its extraordinary ability to virtually eliminate significant heat generated from switching losses, thereby minimizing temperature rise. The resulting temperature rise is significantly lower than with current inverter technology. This could significantly improve the design of future electric vehicle (EV) powertrains.

These latest test results show that SiC HEI is the most efficient inverter of this type, significantly increasing the power density of future electric vehicles and other e-mobility powertrains, reducing cost, size and weight. It supports the proof of concept of electrical technology that can be done.

SiC HEI PoC is a 10kW / 800V inverter based on silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. The 800V has been selected to match the design currently adopted for use in the latest EV powertrain configurations.

“The company believes that HEI technology has the potential to provide a new class of energy density for previously unattainable inverters and electromechanical machines. Eliminating switching losses altogether to reduce overall system losses. Hillcrest is at the forefront of inverter technology because of its significant reductions. Hillcrest CTO Ari Berger said: Eliminating switching losses, but the entire SiCHEI inverter system. Further reduce the loss. “

Benchmark tests compare the performance of SiC HEIPoC with traditional SiC inverters. The parameters for these tests range from 470V to 870V and the frequencies range from 10kHz to 60kHz at each voltage level. In each case, SiC HEI PoC has succeeded in demonstrating its ability to eliminate switching losses and increase the switching frequency without increasing the SiC temperature under continuous operation.

As the efficiency achieved by HEI continues to approach its theoretical limits, very accurate measurements are required to accurately quantify the efficiency performance of HEI.

Hillcrest and its development partner, Systematec GmbH, have identified a professional third-party service with the most accurate and state-of-the-art testing equipment capable of the high accuracy required to accurately measure the efficiency of HEI. It is working.

Hillcrest continues to optimize its sophisticated control system to provide high performance levels for commercial demonstration prototypes.

Donald Curry, CEO of Hillcrest, said: “SiC HEI PoC demonstrates the value of Hillcrest’s unique combination of innovative power electronics, control methods and system design.

About Hill Crest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean innovation company developing innovative power conversion devices and control systems for next-generation powertrain and charging applications. The company is moving from producing fossil fuels from West Hazel assets in Saskatchewan to clean energy technologies that help unleash the efficiency of electrification and maximize the performance of electrical systems such as electric vehicles, motors and generators. increase. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in developing energy solutions that will drive the future. Hillcrest is a symbol of “HEAT” on the CSE and is listed on the OTCQB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “7HIA.F”.

On behalf of the board

Donald Curry Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its regulatory service provider has considered or endorsed any liability for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Precautions regarding “future outlook”

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information in the sense of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements and information may be words such as “expect”, “intended”, “expected”, “potential”, “suggest” or variations of such words or phrases, or It can be identified by using a description that takes a specific action. The event or result occurs, “possible”, “possible”, “should”, “possible”, “possible”, or “possible” , Or achieved. Information regarding this future outlook is provided as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is expressed or implied by information about future results, performance, or future prospects with actual results, performance, or expected outcomes. Expectations. There is no guarantee that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to many risks and uncertainties beyond our control. Investors are encouraged to consider the risk factors under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in our MD & A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. It may differ materially from the expected future outcomes, performance or outcomes expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Source Hill Crest Energy Technologies, Inc.

