Google AdSense Matched Content Program will be discontinued on March 1, 2022





Google has announced that it will shut down AdSense’s matching content ad unit types after March 1, 2022. This is due to “decreased usage of content promotion services” and “results of positive customer feedback and performance from matching ad-only content ads.” Format “.

The Google AdSense Matched Content Unit was launched in April 2015 as a free, recommended service that provides an easy way to promote your content to your site visitors. This allowed us to verify the relevance of the content of the web page and embed a widget in the page that displays the relevant article or page of the website in the widget box. Matching content recommendations are based on topical similarity and are personalized for the reader.

The widget looks like this:

Well, it’s gone, and that means Google will replace your matched content unit with an ad unit if you don’t do anything. this is,[広告で現金化]It also applies to matching content units for which the option is turned off.

After March 1, 2022, if you want to show only ads without doing anything for all matching content units. If you don’t want that, Google says you’ll need to remove the matching content code from the page before this change can be made.

In addition to this change, there are other things you need to know.

Rebrand the matched content to “Multiplex Ads” to match the ad formats available in Google Ad Manager. Removes the entitlement restrictions currently applied to the matched content. The new format will be available to all AdSense publishers. After removing the site from the AdSense interface[一致したコンテンツ]Delete the page. Update the matched content unit editor to show the new ad-only format. (Lab Participants Only) Match Ads Only Content Turn off AdSense Labs and mark it as obsolete.

