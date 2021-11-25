AMD’s Fidelity FX Super Resolution on Godot, an open source engine





Shortly after learning that AMD’s upscaling technology was coming to Unreal Engine 4, we discovered that FSR had moved to Godot, a fairly new free open source engine.

Upscaling technologies such as AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and Nvidia’s DLSS are tools that allow developers to create games that may not otherwise be rendered. Both do this in a completely different way, with different best use case scenarios, but in the end, it’s a tool that empowers the people who create video games.

AMD’s FSR is open source and extremely lightweight. It’s not as powerful as Nvidia’s DLSS in many ways, but it works on a variety of hardware, so it’s nice to see it coming to Godot. The open source technology I work with to help people make great games is the cyber utopia I’ve dreamed of. This puts a lot of power in the hands of indie developers without spending a penny.

The changes were discovered on AMD Reddit and the task was committed on Github yesterday shortly after it looked like a few months of work. The project seems to be accelerating in July when FSR became available as open source, but it needed some tweaking to make it work well with Gadot.

As with Unreal Engine 4, it’s a good idea to pay attention to sharp shaders. For UE4, AMD recommended turning off other CAS implementations, but comments on github suggest turning off FSR’s FCAS instead.

Gadot seems to be doing very well as open source development software. It does not claim ownership of royalties or other weird creative games, but has an interesting focus on node-based architecture. Hopefully, getting FSR up and running is just the next step in a very nice looking engine.

