Switch Online’s Sega 6 button pad is an Eldritch horror that shouldn’t exist, but we’re happy with it





Image: Nintendo Life / Damian McFerrand

Jumping into the time machine and back in the early 90’s, if one day Nintendo tells young gamers to make Sega hardware, they’ll spit out sweet Sunny D and laugh at your face. “Sega and Nintendo are deadly enemies,” they argued. “Poindexter, from which planet of you?” (Or at least a word to that effect).

But now, even though the 90s are 10 years old, we no longer occupy that particular time. Today, these two Japanese companies are in much better shape, so you can get Sega consumer hardware manufactured by Nintendo.

The release of the MegaDrive / Genesis game on the Nintendo Switch Online service provided subscribers with the opportunity to purchase an original-based wireless controller that came with the console many years ago. Western players have a large 3-button pad, but in Japan you can buy a small 6-button variation (known as “Fighting Pad 6B”) released for Street Fighter II’s Segaport. .. That’s the pad we’re looking at here, and boys love it.

Image: Nintendo Life / Damian McFerrand

It’s based on the original 6-button pad, but it’s actually a bit smaller than the western one, and the same size as the Japanese version of the controller (also included in the Japanese version of the Mega Drive Mini). .. It has a great rolling D-pad, six highly responsive face buttons, and a “start” button in the center of the pad. The “Mode” button used on the original controller to overcome game issues that didn’t work well with the 6-button setting to access the NSO’s “Pause” menu and rewind the current game. Used here. There’s also a Home button, a screenshot button, and a USB-C charging port. At the bottom is a bank of LEDs that tells you which player you are, and a sync button.

The tiny dimensions of the pad can cause some problems for people with big hands, but in the end this is the ideal way to experience these games, but at this stage, at Nintendo No Mega Drive / Genesis games available The Switch Online service supports all 6 buttons. I think it will change in the future, but for now, the main reason to choose one of these is to take advantage of the good cross key and (probably) a more ergonomic design.

But unless you know someone from Japan who can buy it for you, you’re stuck on eBay or the 3-button version you can order below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links. This means that if you click on them to make a purchase, you may receive a small percentage of your sales. Read the FTC Disclosure for more information.

Many thanks to Lowell Bell for procuring one of these controllers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nintendolife.com/features/hands-on-switch-onlines-sega-6-button-pad-is-an-eldritch-horror-that-shouldnt-exist-but-were-glad-it-does The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos