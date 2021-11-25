This gaming keyboard is cheap but scary to buy





Finding Black Friday PC gaming deals can be stressful, so stop doing what you’re doing about the scariest gaming keyboards you’ve ever seen, take a deep breath, and work with me. Share your laughter. Don’t buy this keyboard. In fact, if you insist on seeing that spec, I want you to see it in the Secret Chrome tab, so Amazon won’t recommend you a product even remotely like it. Even if you say $ 50 for a mechanical keyboard and mouse combination, you shouldn’t buy this keyboard. But I can’t leave it to witness alone.

It’s not uncommon to see cheap gaming keyboards and mice from manufacturers we’ve never heard of. But usually, these flimsy budget products aim to be unobtrusive. They are similar enough to Razer or Logitech keyboards and are gamer-like enough with RGB lights, so parents or partners may want to catch you with their attractive $ 50 price tag.

But this is not the keyboard.

Is it a phone stand or a handle? Your choice! (Image credit: LexonElec)

No, I want this to stand out. It’s terribly ugly and over-designed, so I’m just begging me to investigate. I want to be exposed. The entire PC Gamer team was asking questions that I didn’t know if I wanted to know the next answer.

Why is the wrist rest asymmetric? Is it because your right hand always moves the mouse and never rests? What’s happening with a circular bit of a mouse under the palm of your hand? Why does the key font look like a 90’s FPS interface? Is it seriously related to that little thing? Who requested that it also function as a USB receiver desk organizer?

There is also white! What a wonderful monster with gaming gear design. I’m not the only PC Gamer writer I want to buy as a novelty. But don’t do it! We want something better for you.

The joke about game peripherals that look like Transformers is overkill, but not yet. (Image credit: LexonElec)

If you want to get some of that RGB flare at a reasonable price, check out the Razer product combination offered for $ 55, excluding tax.

Joking aside, this $ 50 Lexon Elec keyboard is one of the alarming Black Friday deals. Don’t be fooled by keyboards that are currently cheap and may need to be replaced within a year.

With an average Amazon customer review of 4.2 stars, it’s easy to risk this. But in a written review, you’ll find gems like “two days after spewing out how much I love it …. it’s dead.” Another customer abandoned them six months after the keyboard consistently stopped registering keystrokes. This is a common complaint in other low reviews.

“I was actually just hitting this keyboard against a tree and going inside, like a baseball bat,” says another.

Not everything that shines is gold, as I’ve pointed out this week and it lasts until a big weekend.

Are you here for more fear of the surroundings? The most unpleasant gaming mice ranked are: You might ask Tyler to consider this.

