Spotify is up to date and you can try TikTok style video feeds





Spotify is testing a new TikTok-style video feed in a beta iOS app, and TechCrunch reports that it will display a full-screen video clip as the song plays. This feature was first discovered by Chris Messina, who posted a video of how the feed works. If available, you can access your video feed from a new fourth tab in the navigation bar labeled Discover. You can appreciate individual tracks by scrolling through the feed. There are also three dot menu icons that show options for each song.

Spotify confirmed the test in a statement provided to TechCrunch, but declined to comment on whether or when it will see a broader rollout. A spokeswoman said Spotify regularly conducts some tests to improve the user experience. Some of these tests pave the way for a broader user experience, while others serve only as important learning. There is no news to share at this time.

This test is done when Netflix begins testing a similar interface in iOS apps to help users find new content to watch. The recent Kids Clip feature displays content for kids’ shows, following the launch of a similar Fast Laughs feed earlier this year. As TikToks’ engagement time soars, even non-social media platforms are beginning to be interested in using that format to help users engage with their services.

The Discover feed seems to be built on Spotifys’ existing Canvas features. This feature allows artists to play videos with music on the service. The videos you see as part of your Discover feed look the same as those used for Canvas, TechCrunch notes.

As an interesting sign of how the format is changing, the discovery of a new Spotify test is almost a year after the service experimented with some playlists using the Snapchat-style story feature. Become. Who knows what’s going on by this time next year?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/25/22802056/spotify-discover-tab-tiktok-feed-canvas-videos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos