Novartis Launches Virtual Innovation Hub to Accelerate Digital Health Solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa





The launch supports the company’s bold desire to double patient reach in sub-Saharan Africa by 2022 and quintuple by 2025.

With this announcement, Novartis now has 11 innovation hubs around the world, democratizing innovation and access to expertise.

Nairobi, Kenya, November 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Novartis announces launch of Novartis Biome Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), a new innovation hub that will lead the further development of innovative business models and technology-driven solutions. Did. To improve community health care. The Hub will focus on cross-cutting partnerships to increase affordable access to quality medicines and accelerate innovative approaches to sustainably strengthening the health system.

“Our goal is to provide all patients with SSA with affordable access to quality medicines and ultimately transform health care in the region, which is why innovation and digital technology contribute. It has great potential. It truly maximizes the impact on people’s health. “

Access to medicines remains one of the world’s largest health care challenges, and Africa is home to the world’s largest poorly serviced population, so Novartis Biome SSA focuses on four strategic priorities. ..

1) Expand affordable medical care

2) Strengthen early diagnosis to promote better results

3) Leading supply chain innovation

4) Support HCP education and patient awareness

Addressing these four priorities underpins Novartis’ desire to double the reach of patients in sub-Saharan Africa by 2022 and quintuple by 2025.

“Healthcare innovation is at the heart of our work at Novartis, but we know that a single company cannot solve these challenges on its own. Build strong partnerships and Encouraging greater collaboration is the only way to truly drive transformative and meaningful access improvements in our region, ”Muchilwa continued.

Affect affordability, access and results through partnerships

Novartis Biome SSA further strengthens its partnership with Medtronic Labs, expands its model across the continent, and works with both major international organizations and regional implementation champions to provide end-to-end care for patients with hypertension and diabetes. Provide. .. The digital solutions provided by Medtronic not only provide physicians with the ability to proactively manage large patient cohorts and address red warnings, but also provide patients with the opportunity to join a virtual patient support group. ..

In addition, Novartis has partnered with the Federal Pharmacist Association (CPA) to support the training of more than 1 million pharmacists in all 54 federal countries, more than 20 of whom are from SSA and are by Novartis Biome SSA. It is supported.

About Novartis Biome

A catalyst for influential digital collaboration, Novartis Biome is a network of 15 innovation hubs in targeted and strategic locations where teams successfully collaborate, develop and extend digital solutions to help patients live their lives. Helps improve and extend. Novartis Biome has more than 65 digital innovators and is supported by a community of more than 125 leaders in realization capabilities, integrating the best science and technology to scale better healthcare solutions and patient experiences. Create in. Examples include clinically tested mobile applications designed to help monitor vision remotely and point-of-care diagnostic solutions for sickle cell disease. For more information, please visit www.biome.novartis.com.

About Novartis Sub-Saharan Africa

Novartis sub-Saharan-Africa (SSA) provides healthcare solutions that improve and extend people’s lives. We use science-based innovation to tackle some of the most difficult medical problems in society. We discover and develop breakthrough therapies and find new ways to reach as many patients as possible. Novartis SSA is made up of 46 countries and is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. SSAs are grouped into East Africa clusters, English West Africa, Francophone West Africa and Central Africa, and South Africa clusters. For more information, see Sub-Saharan Africa.Novartis

Novartis Data & Digital Novartis has established itself as a leading pharmaceutical company with advanced therapies and data science. Making extensive use of data and digital is an important strategic pillar that helps Novartis realize its ambitions. With data science and digital technology, the company can rethink how to innovate R & D, engage with patients and customers, and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit novartis.com.

