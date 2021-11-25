Google Ireland agrees to settle income and tax of 218 million





Technology giant Google Ireland has agreed to settle revenues and 218 million taxes this year, according to a document just submitted. It formed part of the 622 million corporate tax bill detailed in Financial Accounting for 2020.

Accounting also shows that companies’ wage claims exceeded 500 million for the first time in 2020, with employees paying just over 120,000 on average in 2020.

According to the account, Google Ireland Ltd recorded sales of 48.4 billion in 2020, an increase of 2.7 billion from 45.7 billion in the previous year.

Profit before tax totaled 2.85 billion, compared to 1.94 billion in 2019. The company paid 622.3 million taxes in 2020, with 2.23 billion in reserves.

The notes contained in the accounting are noted in the tax settlement. Following the end of the year, the company agreed to resolve certain tax issues related to previous years. This tax obligation and related interest will be recognized in the current fiscal year.

Details of the settlement were not provided to the account and the company refused to comment on this issue.

In 2021, Google paid its immediate parents an interim dividend of $ 3 billion. The company is ultimately owned by Alphabet.

Personnel costs increased from 617.9 million in the previous year to 754 million. This includes wages and salaries, a surge from 427.7 million in 2019 to 520.9 million.

The average number of people directly employed by Google Ireland has increased from 3,949 in the previous year to 4,314.

Administration costs increased from 29.7 billion to 33.6 billion, primarily due to increased headcount and additional royalty costs. The cost of goods sold, which consists of traffic acquisition costs, has decreased from $ 14.3 billion to $ 12 billion.

2020 was another powerful year for Google Ireland. A spokeswoman for Google has played a key role in the success of Google’s EMEA business for the past 18 years and continues to invest in Irish businesses and support Irish businesses, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/technology/google-ireland-agrees-218m-tax-settlement-with-revenue-1.4738798 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos