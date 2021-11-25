Amazon and Google Black Friday Pre-Sales Bundle Smart Home Savings





November 24, 2021 7:00 am

Google and Amazon have gone far beyond the shopping tradition to preview Black Friday deals on voice assistant-enabled devices. Both tech giants aim to be comparable to their websites and retail partners, but it is possible to collect some of their overall strategy. Discounts on baseline voice assistant hubs are pretty steep, as many new devices are available and there are deeper benches from previous generations for smart speakers and smart displays. To balance stockpiling and sales, these devices are often combined with smart appliances and tied together.

Cheap hub

At Amazon, the price of Echo family devices has dropped to new bargain levels. The latest spherical Amazon Echo featuring an orb shape has dropped from $ 40 to $ 60, the small Echo Dot has dropped to just $ 35, and the Echo Dot Kids Edition with animal skins has dropped from $ 60 to $ 35. Earlier versions of the Echo Dot, on the other hand, currently cost only $ 20. Smart displays have fallen as well, with the $ 100 Echo Show 8 and the $ 45 Echo Show 5 down $ 30 and $ 40, respectively. The latest Echo Show 10 hasn’t been released yet, so there are no discounts this year. At Google, the Nest Mini and Google Home Mini have the same selling price, dropping from $ 49 to $ 24. The standard Nest Audio smart speaker has dropped from $ 100 to $ 60. That’s less than the $ 100 to $ 50 discount on the Nest Hub smart display and the $ 229 to $ 179 Nest Hub Max sale.

Bundle

The Amazon and Google bundles are more notable for how big the savings are. Amazon Blink cameras with the Echo Show 5 range from 50% to 58% off, offering a set of five cameras with smart displays for $ 465 to $ 229. With Google, you can combine Nest Hub with a wired Nest video doorbell for $ 200 instead of $ 330. On the other side of the price range, the Nest Mini with two smart bulbs costs $ 34 instead of $ 79. Amazon fans of smart doorbells can combine their Ring video doorbells with the old Echo Dot for 58% off for $ 42, or combine them with the Echo Show 5 smart display for a 57% discount for $ 62. However, smart home devices are very important in the rivalry between Amazon and Google’s smart homes. As people start building smart homes around the voice assistant, they will continue to use it in future purchases and are much more likely to consider it the default every time they buy a new one.

Eric Hal Schwartz

