Pentagon Awards XL Fleet Pilot Project for Fuel Saving Technology for Tactical Vehicles





XL Fleet Corp. has won a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the US Army Project Manager’s Transportation System (PM TS) to prototype a fuel-saving technology for military vehicles. After seizing the opportunity through a highly competitive bidding process, XL Fleet is one of two companies that won a contract to develop a pilot technology project during the next year. The pilot program will begin on October 1, 2021 and will run for 13 months.

The Department of Defense (DoD) announced the Pilot Program Contract Awards on November 22, 2021.

The XL Fleets Agreement is part of DoD’s ongoing efforts to address some of the major fuel-saving efforts of the fleet of over 250,000 military tactical vehicles. Since these vehicles spend more than half of their driving time idling, they now require large amounts of fuel to run their on-board power systems and maintain cabin climate control. This reduces the range of the vehicle, significantly increases costs, and significantly increases the thermal and acoustic characteristics of the vehicle, increasing the risk of on-site detection. In addition, by increasing fuel efficiency and limiting the amount of fuel consumed by vehicles, the US military can significantly reduce the logistic and transportation requirements of its fuel supply chain.

As part of the DoD pilot program, XL Fleet is currently developing retrofit idling stop technology for use in the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV), a standard 2.5 ton to 10 ton truck for the U.S. Army. .. The hybrid conversion kit will be sent to the Department of Defense for installation by soldiers on the vehicles of military vehicles. As the Program Secretariat of Combat Support & Combat Service Support (PEO CS & CSS), including PMTS, is heading towards sustainable energy solutions to expand operations, the program is a step towards further hybridization and electrification efforts. Among other benefits that it has stated could be its tactical vehicle fleet range.

Tod Hynes, Founder and President of XLFleet, is honored to be able to compete with this carefully selected US Government contract to develop fuel-saving solutions for a wide range of applications in tactical military vehicles. XL Fleets’ proven technology, flexible platform, and extensive experience applying sustainable technology to fleet vehicles make it ideal for the U.S. military’s professional needs for this project. We support military safety, significantly save fuel and operating costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and help expand the operational range of tactical vehicles.

