10 Retail Technology Companies That Powered Up in 2021 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





9. Hullabalook

Hullabalook’s technology was published on the B & Q website in 2021.

We are enhancing the discovery experience of B & Q paint products online. Abena Osei, Global Account Manager for Hullabalook, said in a LinkedIn post that more than 2,000 shades are available online and can be mixed and purchased on order.

This is the first time that a huge range of Valspar B & Qs mixed to order paint can be purchased online.

Osei added: Our color technology maps all shades above 2.000 to an interactive grid. Choose any color and it will automatically render to your lifestyle image. This allows you to visualize what it looks like at home. Did you choose a shade? Click on the product page to buy now.

Hullabalook is paving the way for new and innovative ways to buy paint. We are very excited about this partnership!

Hullabalook was also selected for the Technology implementation of the year (UK) category of the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards.

We have partnered with Sofology to build a 2D room builder, Create Your Look. This allows customers to explore the retailer’s entire product range in one place, create exciting product combinations in room settings, and actually visualize the best-looking products at home.

10. Bike

Buyk, a startup that promises to deliver groceries from the dark store to the front door within 15 minutes, announced a US expansion to Brooklyn, Queens, and Bronx after launching in Manhattan in September.

Buyk was founded by Slava Bocharov and Rodion Shishkov. The pair also sold its shares to fund Buyk after co-founding Russia’s largest grocery delivery company, Samokat, in 2018.

Due to the above move, the total number of dark stores of the company has reached 20. It first covers all five New York City wards, and then the other major metropolitan areas throughout the United States.

Elsewhere, Buyk has appointed James Walker, Senior Vice President of Restaurant at Nathans Famous, as CEO.

In an interview with RTIH this year, Bocharov said: Garbage collectors come every week. Public bus, train and subway services will take you from destination to destination. It all works like a clockwork.

But for some reason, grocery shopping is still carried out on an outdated model, taking a long break of 1-2 hours from our lives once or twice a week to visit an oversized supermarket. Expected to take. It’s a chore and puts an unnecessary burden on consumers.

He added: Similarly, traditional online grocery delivery does not solve this problem. The next day delivery option still needs planning and does not deliver the immediate results you need.

I tried pouring a glass of tap water, but if the water didn’t start flowing until the next day, why would I have to buy groceries when no one would accept it?

That’s why we consider Buyk more than an infrastructure company and provide the services we need to live a busy life.

