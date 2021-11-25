Google Pixel 6a: Impressive Tensor chip, but unfortunate camera





Indeed, the biggest new Google Pixel 6a leak to date suggests that Google’s next midrange phone will be equipped with Tensor chipsets like the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The new leak stems from a 9to5 Google survey of the Google Camera app. This app contains a reference to a device with an internal codename called Bluejay, which is codenamed Google Pixel 6a.

Leaks mean that the Pixel 6a will have the same Google Tensor GS101 chipset as the Pixel 6. In particular, the new smartphone inherits all the features available only on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, so live translation and Google Assistant voice input.

Pixel 6a camera seen from Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a

The leak isn’t that exciting, and it’s actually obviously a shame, but it’s news about the Pixel 6a’s camera. A leak from 9to5Google reveals that the new phone misses the Pixel 6’s 50MP1 / 1.31 inch main sensor and has a 12.2MP1 / 2.55 inch Sony IMX363 primary sensor that can see from Google Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a .. Obviously, lowering the sensor size will result in less light and potentially more noise than the Pixel 6, which will definitely make your photos in dark places and at night worse.

The better news is that the Pixel 6a’s rear camera bar will include a 12-megapixel IMX386 sensor, according to the leak. Since the Pixel 6 uses the same sensor, it’s likely that this will be the Pixel 6a’s ultra-wide camera. Similarly, Pixel 6a selfies can be processed with the same 8-megapixel IMX355 as the smaller Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

Just yesterday, thanks to the famous leakers @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, I was able to watch the vivid 5K rendering and 360 degree video of Google Pixel 6a. We found that the new Android smartphone will have a signed camera bar, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a selfie snapper with a hole in the center. However, this leak highlighted a missing headphone jack, requiring users to use wireless audio or an adapter.

