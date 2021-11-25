Fighting country-sponsored spyware has never been easier for Apple and Google





Just days after Apple filed a lawsuit against the Israeli company NSO Group to monitor and target Apple users with Pegasus spyware, technology giants also generally match state-sponsored spyware attachments. A user who has detailed how to detect traces and activity.

Meanwhile, Google continues to face a unique set of challenges that it hasn’t been able to tackle for years, such as fragmentation, when it comes to suppressing spyware on Android.

This is the first time Apple has shared details about subsequent notifications sent to users about possible corrective actions. Apple has confirmed that the FORCEDENTRY exploit, which Pegasus Spyware used to its advantage, has been patched to all iPhone users.

Currently, the latest iOS 15.1.1 version is available to all iPhone users, including security improvements and other performance updates. One of them is the updated Blast Door security layer. This will detect and stop any suspicious data being sent to iMessage. According to Apple, NSO Group’s spyware continues to evolve, but no evidence has been observed of successful remote attacks on devices running iOS 15 or later versions. Perhaps the push needed to update the iPhone?

Google struggles exacerbated by old Android

Google has made it easier by challenging Android, the smartphone platform preferred by more than 3 billion users worldwide. The problem is not solved by the fact that Android still suffers from severe fragmentation. This ensures that phones running millions of older Android versions are always as secure as the new version.

Older Android 11 (33.2%) and Android 10 (28.57%) are still the most used Android iterations in the world, according to research firm Statcounter figures. In other words, as of the end of October 2021. Android 12 is not yet available on many phones. It’s been a few months since it was released for Google’s own Pixel phone.

Threat level: very sophisticated

A new variant of spyware used by a group of threat actors called C-23 continues to target individuals based in the Middle East, according to a report from security firm Sophos released earlier this week.

The new variant is a name that includes app updates, system app updates, or Android update intelligence, and appears in the form of apps intended to install updates on the target phone. Sophos believes the app is delivered to specific users using SMS text messages that link to downloads, says Sophos Labs researcher Panjak Kohli.

Researchers on Zimperium’s mobile security form point out in a new report that spyware campaigns are targeting Android mobile users in South Korea.

Spyware called PhoneSpy was found in 23 popular Android apps distributed on platforms other than the Google Play store. You can access the user’s phone camera to take pictures, record videos, and access data and microphones.

Pegasus spyware allowed an attacker access to compromised Android phone or iPhone data on the device, as well as a microphone and camera. Using the FORCEDENTRY exploit, malicious data packages were sent to these devices and Pegasus was installed without the knowledge of the user using these phones. The Apple ID was created specifically for this purpose, but Apple states that the server was not at risk because these spyware attacks were mounted.

Pegasus isn’t the only spyware in the news these days. Earlier this year, a sophisticated spyware called Karma, which also relied on the use of iMessage as a medium to deliver compromised data packages to install spyware, has been an activist and diplomat since 2016. It became clear that it was being used to snoop on journalists.

Various signatures of funded spyware

When it comes to state-sponsored malware such as Pegasus, these are incredibly sophisticated tools. In many cases, resources are always limited, which is a result of sufficient funding.

However, Apple acknowledges that there may be false alarms, but that’s it. We cannot provide information about the cause of issuing threat notifications. This is reading the latest security advisory as it may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their actions to evade detection in the future.

This is because Apple has filed a proceeding against NSO Group for advanced attacks on Apple devices (and actually Android phones around the world) using Pegasus spyware. Country-sponsored stakeholders such as NSO Group are spending millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technology without effective accountability. Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, said in a statement that this needs to change.

Apple users targeted by state-sponsored malware will also be notified via iMessage about the phone number associated with their Apple ID and the email address linked to the same ID.

You will be asked to access your Apple ID account (available at appleid.apple.com) online. A threat notification banner appears with details on threat detection, time, and location.

