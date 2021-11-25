How to create a timeline with Google Slides





The timeline is great for displaying a timeline list from the beginning to the end of an event. Here’s how to create it with Google Slides.

Inserting a timeline into your presentation is a great way to simplify your content and better tell your brand’s story. Instead of going back and forth between your company’s performance and future plans, you can provide your audience with a visual representation.

Make a note of the information you want to add before you start creating the timeline. Be sure to add only important information. You need to avoid overcrowding with text and calls.

1. Use timeline template

Google Slides provides a quick solution if you don’t want to spend time creating your own timeline diagram, or if your presentation doesn’t require complex graphics. You can customize it to your requirements using one of the available templates.

Follow these steps to insert a timeline diagram into your Google Slides presentation.

Make sure you have selected the correct slide and[挿入]Open the menu,[図]Choose. Select a timeline template from the right sidebar.[日付]and[色]Use the drop-down menu to configure the diagram. In Google Slides, changing the number of colors and dates adjusts the preview so you can see the design of the timeline. Click one of the timelines to insert it into your slide. Depending on the template you choose, there are various field texts such as project name, project manager, task details, and so on. To add information to the timeline, just double-click on the text field. Use different colors to reveal progress over time.To change the color of an element, select the element and in the toolbar[塗りつぶしの色]Click. The colors already used in the timeline are listed under Custom.

You may need to copy the diagram to another slide. Select the entire diagram and use the copy command to move it to another slide and paste it there.

2. Create a timeline from scratch

If you can’t find your favorite Google Slides template, or if you need more customization options for your presentation, you can create a timeline from scratch using shapes, calls, and text boxes. It takes longer than inserting a template, but you can get a timeline that suits your style and needs.

Here’s how to create a timeline in Google Slides.

Insert a timeline axis. From the toolbar menu[線]Click. You can use any linetype. In this example, we will insert a straight line. With the line selected, open the line color and select a color. Then go to Line Thickness and set the thickness. Add a shape that contains a date.[挿入]From the menu[形状]Open the drop-down menu and select the shape you want to use. You can use circles, rounded rectangles, hexagons, and so on. After adding the shape, resize it and[塗りつぶしの色],[境界線の色],[境界線の太さ],and[境界線のダッシュ]Use the menu to personalize the shape. Copy and paste according to the number of dates you want to insert. When you rearrange these shapes, Google Slides displays the guidelines so you can place them on the same axis and equalize the distance between them. To add a callout for each stage displayed in the timeline[挿入]>[シェイプ]>[コールアウト]Go to and select the one you need. or,[形状]You can also use any shape from the menu. Resize the callout and edit it using the same tools as above. Copy and paste as many times as you need. Then use the guidelines to relocate the callouts. If you don’t want the timeline to be cluttered, you can place callouts on either side of the axis. Right-click on the callout and[回転]>[垂直方向に反転]Go to. In an inverted callout, the text is upside down. To fix this, insert a text box above them. Group all elements. After selecting the entire timeline,[配置]Open the menu and[グループ]Choose. Alternatively, use the Ctrl + Alt + G keyboard shortcut.Improve your presentation on the timeline

Hopefully you are now looking at a timeline that shows the progress of your business or project. Adding a timeline is one of many ways to make your presentation more visually appealing and provide easy-to-understand ideas and concepts.

