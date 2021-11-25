Apple TV + will debut new content such as the “Twas The Fight Before Christmas” documentary one day early on Thanksgiving.





Apple typically sets Friday as the release date for Apple TV + content. Following a tradition set in the last few years, the service releases all new episodes and premieres one day early, allowing people to stream them on Thanksgiving in the United States (and just another Thursday around the world). bottom.

This week’s brand new premiere is the new documentary film “Twas The Fight Before Christmas.” This shows the insane length a man goes to decorate his home and celebrate Christmas in the local community.

If it hasn’t caught up with the Apple TV + for a while, the service premiered last week’s The Morning Show and Foundation season finals and currently has six active TV shows. Watch all new episodes today.

These include the new comedy Dickinson and Acapulco, the science fiction series Invasion, the basketball drama Swagger, the limited series The Shrink Next Door, and the Korean drama Dr. Brain.

But this week’s big new premiere is the Apple Original Films debut of the documentary “Twas The Fight Before Christmas.” The film follows the story of Jeremy Morris, whose holiday season joy has spilled over to the limit with plans to host the biggest Christmas celebration ever at his front door. In fact, Morris is so determined that he will fight his proceedings in court.

Continuing the holiday spirit, Apple will air another Mariah Carey special next week, hosting a new “Auld Lang Syne” Charlie Brown Special focused on celebrating the New Year on December 10. Classic Peanuts Holiday Specials are already streaming on Apple TV +. ..

Another major release from Apple in December is the premiere of the feature film Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali’s science fiction drama.

Check out our comprehensive show guide for everything that’s coming to Apple TV + soon.

