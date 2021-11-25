Google Ireland with 345 million tax settlement





Google Ireland has settled a total tax of 345 million euros, which has emerged.

The company’s last year’s accounting, recently submitted to a corporate registration office, indicates that it has “agreeed to resolve certain tax issues related to previous years” since the end of the year.

However, the accounting does not provide details about the nature of the settlement or the tax authorities in which the settlement took place.

The settlement of € 218 million is related to past tax adjustments and the remaining interest associated with it is € 127 million.

A Google Irish spokesman refused to elaborate on this issue any further.

According to accounting, pre-tax profit in the Irish business of search giants last year increased from € 1.94 billion in the previous year to € 2.854 billion.

The company paid € 622.3 million in taxes over a 12-month period, including the settlement of revenues. This is an increase from € 263.3 million in 2019.

Revenue increased from 45.7 billion euros to 48.4 billion euros, up 2.7 billion euros against the backdrop of increased advertising revenue.

No dividend was paid in 2020, but the company paid an interim dividend of € 3 billion to its parent this year, according to accounting.

The company’s average workforce increased from 3,949 in 2019 to 4,314 last year.

On average, these staff took home € 174,868 from € 156,488 in the previous year for salaries, stocks, pension contributions and other payments.

The cost of goods sold in Google Ireland decreased by € 2.3 billion annually from € 14.3 billion to € 12 billion.

Annual management costs increased by € 3.9 billion to € 33.6 billion. This is due to the increase in royalties paid to group businesses and the increase in personnel who have stated that they are needed to support the growth of the business.

“2020 was another powerful year for Google Ireland,” said a spokesman.

“For the past 18 years, we’ve played a key role in the success of Google’s EMEA business. We continue to invest in and support our Irish business,” a spokeswoman said.

“In 2020, we completed the purchase of the former Treasury building and added over 300 new (full-time) roles to Google Ireland.”

“We also helped more than 60,000 Irish SMEs get involved online and grow during the pandemic, and provided free training to more than 40,000 people with digital skills,” a spokesman added. I did.

