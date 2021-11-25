How to install Google Play on your Amazon Fire tablet





Amazon Fire tablets have a good reputation for providing decent value. They have a decent display, long battery life, and affordable tags (especially on sale on Prime Day or Black Friday). However, it also comes with an operating system called Fire OS, which is a custom version of Amazon’s Android.

Instead of the Google Play store, there is the Amazon Appstore. Also, the Kindle, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Music apps are pre-installed, but they are not included, for example, if you use the official YouTube, Gmail, or Chrome apps.

However, it’s not difficult to install by yourself.

This article will show you two ways to install the Google Play Store on your Amazon Fire tablet.

One way is to change some settings on your tablet and then download and install the four files. Another option is to use a free utility called Fire Toolbox and connect your tablet to your Windows computer with a USB cable. While some additional steps may seem necessary, you may also make other changes to your Fire tablet, such as changing the default home screen and app launcher, removing pre-installed apps, and so on.

Now let’s start with the FireToolbox method. This part of the guide uses a 9th generation Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, but the steps should be the same for the latest Amazon Fire tablets.

Install Google Play with Fire Toolbox

Fire Toolbox is a developer utility that utilizes Datastream 33 to compile a set of tools to change the behavior of most Amazon tablets, including the 9th generation Fire HD 10, which is currently the most powerful tablet in Amazon’s lineup. ..

In particular, you can use the Toolbox to back up and restore your device, enable or disable specific Amazon apps and services, and install the Google Play Store.

These operations can be done manually, but the toolbox makes it much easier. We also provide tools to undo your changes if something goes wrong or if you want to restore your tablet to its original state at the factory. Reset.

To install Google Play on Fire HD 10 using Fire Toolbox:

Using a Windows PC, download and install the latest version of Fire Toolbox using the link from the xda-developers forum.On your tablet, open the Settings app (on the home screen)[設定]Tap the icon or[クイック設定]Pull down). (Tap the panel and settings icon) Scroll down to device options and tap. Tap the serial number seven times until you see a notification that you are a developer. Tap the back button to go to the previous screen. You will be returned to the new selection “Developer Options” is displayed. Slide the toggle to enable the developer options. Scroll down until you see “USB Debugging” and slide the toggle to enable it. Connect your tablet to your Windows PC using the USB cable (the charging cable that came with it).Run the FireToolbox application on your PC (on your tablet it should be fine) In the box that appears on your tablet[OK]Tap Wait for a while, or follow the onscreen instructions when Fire Toolbox detects your device. “Google service”. Read the description Click ns and then click Yes.

That’s almost everything. I know it looks like a long list, but steps 2-8 are really just setting developer options on your tablet.

When you install Google Play, you can log in to your Google account on your tablet to access apps that you may have purchased before, or install Google applications such as YouTube, Google TV, and Google Play Books that are not available otherwise. Or you can access it. Millions of other apps not in the Amazon app store.

Due to differences between Fire OS and standard Android software, some apps may not work properly. In the past, I’ve had a few issues with apps available from both Google Play and the Amazon Appstore. Where the wrong store tries to apply the update.

But overall, I think Amazon tablets are much more comfortable to use after the Play Store is installed.

You can also use Fire Toolbox to manage your account, delete Google Play, and make other changes such as deleting Amazon apps and services. be careful. For example, you may not want to remove your Amazon keyboard or app launcher until you first install a third-party alternative.

This utility can also help you create and restore a complete backup of your device. This is useful if you’re tinkering with the software that comes with your Fire HD tablet. For more information on Fire Toolbox, check out the Liliputing article on hacking Fire tablets with Fire Toolbox, or visit the xda-developers forum for the latest updates, questions, tips, and tricks on using the software. please.

Everything the Fire Toolbox does can also be done manually using the Android SDK platform tools available on Windows, Mac, or Linux computers. However, to do the same thing, you need to know all the exact commands to execute.

But if all you want to do is install Google Play on your tablet, you don’t even need a computer.

Manually install Google Play

Do you have a Windows PC or want to do everything on the tablet itself? First, you need to allow the installation of unknown apps downloaded from Amazon’s Silk web browser.

[設定]Open[セキュリティとプライバシー]Tap the option[不明なソースのアプリケーション]Scroll to. Tap the Amazon Silk browser. Slide the toggle to allow Silk to install apps from unknown sources.Settings menu Install apps with unknown security and privacy

If you just want to install an app that isn’t in the Amazon store and don’t care about Google Play, you can stop here and visit a trusted website such as APKMirror to download the app you’re looking for.

However, if you want to access the same apps you use on your phone, sync data between apps, download auto-updates, or access purchased apps, the next step is Is to install four applications. This will add the Google Play service and Play Store to your tablet.

Open a Silk web browser and download the following four APK files in the order listed. As each downloads, you’ll see a pop-up alert asking if you want to install the app.[OK]Tap and[インストール],[完了]Select in the order, then proceed to the next download.

After downloading and installing all four APK files, restart your tablet and open the Google Play Store app. You will be prompted to log in using your Google username and password, and you will be able to download the app from the Play Store.

Google Play Books on the Fire HD 10

This is a video showing the entire process of downloading and installing Google apps and services, including the Play Store, on your 10th generation Fire HD 8 tablet.

This article was originally published on November 12, 2020 and was last updated on November 24, 2021.

