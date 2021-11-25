Cryptocurrency miner using hacked cloud account, Google warns | Cybercrime





Google warns that cyber hackers are using compromised cloud accounts to mine cryptocurrencies.

Details of mining hacks are included in a report by Google’s cybersecurity action team. This report provides advice on how Google can identify and address hacking threats to cloud services, which are remote storage systems that store customer data and files offsite.

Other threats identified by the team in the initial threat horizon report include: A Russian national hacker trying to get a user’s password, warning that he is the target of a government-sponsored attacker. A North Korean hacker disguised as a Samsung recruiter. Use of advanced encryption in ransomware attacks.

Mining is the name of the process that regulates and validates blockchains, such as the blockchains that underpin cryptocurrencies, and requires a great deal of computing power. Google reported that out of the last 50 hacks of cloud computing services, more than 80% were used to perform cryptocurrency mining.

Q & A What is blockchain technology?

Blockchain is a digital ledger that provides a secure way to create and record transactions, contracts, and contracts. However, the database is shared across your computer’s network, rather than being stored in one place like a traditional ledger.

This network can contain only a handful of users, or hundreds or thousands of people. The ledger is a long list of transactions that have occurred since the start of the network and grows over time.

The blockchain database consists of blocks and transactions. The block contains a batch of hashed and encoded transactions. Each block contains a hash of the previous block. This links the two to form a chain. This process validates each block to the original block and is essential for database security.

Blockchain technology has been around for years, and the most well-known use to date is the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. However, the use of blockchain is not limited to financial transactions, and enthusiasts are looking at other applications of this technology, especially the types of transactions that frequently have conflict and trust issues.

Catherine Purvis

According to reports, 86% of compromised Google Cloud instances are used to perform cryptocurrency mining, a cloud resource-intensive commercial activity, and in most cases cryptocurrency mining software has been used since the account was compromised. He added that it was downloaded within 22 seconds. .. In three-quarters of cloud hacks, Google said attackers exploited inadequate customer security or vulnerable third-party software.

Google’s recommendations for improved security for cloud customers include two-factor authentication and an additional layer of security in addition to common usernames and passwords to sign up for a more secure security program for your enterprise. Includes doing.

Elsewhere in the report, Google said the Russian government-backed hacking group APT28 (also known as Fancy Bear) targeted 12,000 Gmail accounts and attempted a large number of phishing attempts, tricking users into passing login information. I am. The attacker tried to seduce the account owner and pass the details via email such as: A government-backed attacker may be trying to trick you into getting your account password. Google said it blocked all phishing emails with attacks focused on the UK, US and India, and that user details were not compromised.

Another hacking trick reported by Google in the report included a North Korean-backed hacker group pretending to be a Samsung recruiter and sending fake employment opportunities to employees of a South Korean information security company. rice field. The victim was then directed to a malicious link to malware stored on Google Drive, which is currently blocked.

Google said it would be difficult to deal with ransomware attacks where files and data on a user’s computer would be encrypted by an attacker until the release was paid for. This report shows the emergence of Black Matter, described as a dreaded ransomware family.

But earlier in the month, Black Matter said it was closed due to pressure from authorities. Victims of Black Matter include the Japanese technology group Olympus.

According to a Google report: Google has been informed that the Black Lives Matter Ransomware Group has announced that it will be shut down due to external pressure. Until this is confirmed, Black Matter still poses a risk.

