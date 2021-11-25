Black Friday NVMe SSD Deal: Get 1TB for $ 84.99





If you’re still waiting to pull the trigger with the fastest storage type, this cheap NVMe SSD deal could be a reason to plunge into this Black Friday. The price is very high, and the most powerful storage standard is too long if you want to get storage worth having, but it has changed with the Intel 670p to $ 84.99 (29% off) on Newegg.

Sure, this isn’t the fastest drive you can buy. Some are discounted, but see the Black Friday SSD deals page for more details. However, you can feel the difference from normal SATA SSD. However, if you are still using a mechanical hard drive, be prepared for significant improvements.

The 670p is PCIe Gen 3 with a sequential read speed of up to 3,500 MB / s and a write speed of 2,700. So, as I say, it’s neither the fastest nor the stick on the best NVMe SSD for game listings, but if you haven’t moved to the new standard, it’s a serious upgrade as a primary drive. It complements chunky secondary SSDs well. Seriously, installing Windows on NVMe in this way makes everything easier. You may be as old-fashioned as I am. In fact, you miss the opportunity to drink coffee, especially on long loading screens.

That said, 1TB of storage is often not enough, unless you care about uninstalling games you aren’t playing on a regular basis. Call of Duty: Given that Modern Warfare occupies more than a quarter of the remaining storage (after installing Windows), we recommend investing more. For example, if your motherboard can support two NVMs, the 2TB Kingston NV1 needs to organize your storage needs over time. It is currently from $ 199.99 to $ 144.99.

If not, high capacity SATA SSDs are fully maintainable and some of them are on the best SSD list. For example, if this 8TB Samsung 870 QVO (now 20% off) doesn’t have enough space to hold the entire Steam library, frankly, I’m afraid of the backlog.

