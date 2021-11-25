Worth to try? Google staff sign manifest against vaccination obligations





Hundreds of American employees at tech giant Google have signed a manifesto against corporate vaccine obligations, according to a report released this week.

Staff broke the rank after Google ordered all workers to update the vaccine status of their internal system. The Biden administration is approaching more than 100 employees in the January 4 vaccine / weekly Covid-19 test.

In the United States, reliable remote access and web conferencing software have saved thousands of businesses that have been kicked out of the office. But even cutting-edge tech companies like Google are eager to get back to the office. In short, internal anxiety is a major concern for businesses.

Why are Google employees armed?

CNBC reports that Google has ordered 150,000 employees to upload vaccine status by December 3. This request must be fulfilled regardless of whether the employee works in Google’s office.

Google staff working on government contracts need to be fully vaccinated, even if they work from home. Regular testing of Covid-19 is “not a viable alternative” for these employees, according to Krislakou, Google’s Vice President of Global Security.

On November 12, staff had previously had a deadline to request an exemption, and a decision was made on a case-by-case basis. However, employees will have been aware of the introduction of such rules for months. Google CEO Sundai Pichai wrote in a blog post in July:

“First, anyone who comes to work on our campus must be vaccinated. This policy will be rolled out in the United States in the coming weeks and will be extended to other regions in the coming months. Implementation depends on local conditions and regulations and will not be applied until the vaccine is widely available in your area. ”Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

However, at least 600 Google employees have signed a “manifest” to encourage tech executives to create more “comprehensive” mandates. The letter said, “Google’s policy of keeping unvaccinated Google people out of the office publicly and perhaps embarrassingly is private because it’s difficult for Google people to clarify why they can’t return. It exposes the choice. “

The letter further questioned whether Google was ethically permissible to edit employee health data as desired.

“I don’t think Google should be familiar with Google’s health and medical history. The vaccination situation is no exception.” – Google Employee Manifest.

Workers also argued that Google’s height meant that the regulations and practices that Google enforces would make a ripple in the US business world.The author suggests that tech giants should think about the impact of companies on the US and international markets before enacting this kind of rule, and argues that they will encourage other companies to “consider.” [unequal treatment of Googlers based on personal beliefs and decisions] As an acceptable trade-off. “

A Google spokesperson told Business Insider that, despite employee anxiety, they “firmly support our vaccination policy.” A Google representative added, “As stated to all employees and the author of this document, vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways to keep employees safe and keep their services running. It ’s one. ”

Legal dispute involving Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

On November 4, the White House announced plans to enforce vaccine and testing obligations on companies with more than 100 employees. This requires employees to be fully vaccinated weekly or tested for Covid-19.

“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires employers with more than 100 employees to be fully vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 at least once a week. Details have been released. OSHA regulations also provide these employers with paid hours for their employees to be vaccinated, and all unvaccinated workers wear face masks at work. We request that you guarantee that – White House Briefing Room.

According to the White House, the federal ruling affects about 84 million employees nationwide, with other estimates showing even higher numbers. This presents a major logistics challenge for large companies with tens of thousands of staff.

Court judges appointed by former presidents Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan immediately moved to thwart the mission.

The New Orleans-based Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals (a resolutely conservative committee) blocked this policy two days after the announcement. Emergency stays, a US legal term for blocking legal proceedings, came after at least 27 states have filed proceedings against “mandates.”

Biden requested the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to terminate the emergency stay. Legal experts suggest that defeats on either side of the Sixth Circuit will be brought to the Supreme Court for a final decision.

What does this mean for my business?

Quite a lot – if you employ more than 100 workers, that’s right. Industry leaders will follow the passage (or stagnation) of the bill while it passes the US court system. The next few weeks will be the key to whether the policy will eventually come into force. The US Chamber of Commerce advises US companies to continue as if the policy were “completely shut down” until it was “completely shut down,” so the company will not be kicked out in January.

Google has its own vaccine obligation policy in addition to the Biden administration’s rules, but if the government’s policy becomes officially legal, at least employees will be tested for Covid-19 weekly or You need to prove that you have been vaccinated. ..

Other companies have cited one sector of the high-tech product market that has benefited from the massive transition to telecommuting, staying remote and taking advantage of accelerated development and delivery of high-quality web conferencing software. increase.

Microsoft, Apple, and a range of other tech companies have postponed plans to “return to the office” over the past few months, and compliance with vaccine obligations is clearly a source of serious controversy for many. There is little motivation to hurry. return.

