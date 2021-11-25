L & T Infotech, IBM Establishes Innovation & Experience Center in Bangalore





Pune: L & T Infotech, part of the Larsen & Toubro Group, has opened an Innovation & Experience Center focused on IBM technology on the LTI Whitefield campus in Bangalore (India). The center helps businesses modernize their operations and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

This Innovation & Experience Center will showcase LTI solutions co-created using IBM technologies such as IBM Cloud and Cloud Parks. Customers can also leverage LTI and IBM technology resources for in-depth technology briefings, solution demos, software, tool access, and solution workshops.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, LTI Sales and Executive Board member, said: Due to rapid technological advances, customers need to experience before adopting a solution. The new center in Bangalore will meet this need for joint IBM and LTI customers.

Through this feature, IBM and LTI will work together to invest in the creation of collaborative solutions to develop industry perspectives on digital transformation, hybrid cloud, data and AI, and security services. Both the LTI and IBM teams work with you to meet your requirements for driving digital transformation and managing multiple clouds.

The center is the result of an expanded partnership with LTI to help clients anticipate, automate, protect and modernize their operations. Evaristus Mainsah, GM of IBM’s hybrid cloud and edge ecosystem, is confident that clients will benefit from easy access to industry-specific assets and customized collaborative solutions from IBM’s open hybrid cloud approach. ..

Earlier this year, the two companies announced the expansion of their global alliance to help enterprises accelerate their digital journeys in the open hybrid cloud.

